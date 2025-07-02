Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
2hEdited

After reading James Lyons-Weiler’s Brownstone article yesterday, I prayed all night that you would let your readers in on the plot to destroy Bobby by September. I was particularly disturbed by this group’s decision to divide MAHA against itself using people like Dr. Oz. Last night in my online Zoom Bible study, one of the participants, Clinton Ohlers of Safeblood.com, said he had attended a medical freedom conference in Florida last week where he learned to his great sadness that some were calling for Bobby Kennedy’s removal from HHS because he hasn’t done enough and pointed to his not yet having banned the covid shots. I also listened to Dr. Jack Kruse say essentially the same thing in a podcast yesterday. It would seem that this campaign to destroy Bobby is starting to work. Please, don’t buy into it. As Dr. Maryanne Demasi writes, “They don’t need to gun you down in the street or leave a horse’s head in your bed. They just set the machine in motion. The goal is to break you from every direction—until you’re professionally, financially, and emotionally ruined.

They don’t debate you. They isolate you. They don’t refute your arguments. They delegitimise you.”

So thank you, Jenna, from the bottom of my heart for answering my prayer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3h

“….but I truly believe Bobby is a good man fighting a corrupt system. He’s also our best (only) shot”

Could not agree more Jenna.

They overplayed their hand with the plandemic. There is no putting that toothpaste back in the tube.

The great awakening is marching forward and there is no stopping it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture