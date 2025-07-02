We all know Pharma is desperate to destroy Bobby Kennedy—but I for one didn’t think they’d be dumb enough to put that in writing. (Sometimes I really love being wrong.) A mysterious whistleblower has handed over what appear to be leaked meeting notes from a secret April 3rd gathering of the nation’s leading pharmaceutical trade group, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Vaccine Policy Steering Committee. It’s the sort of assembly where you’d expect people to be discussing, I don’t know, maybe vaccine safety and dose optimization or emerging scientific breakthroughs—not brainstorming how to kick the Secretary of Health and Human Services off the payroll like he’s the unhinged intern who keeps microwaving fish in the office kitchen.

This is not the plot of a Tom Clancy novel. This is real life—where apparently, the biotech industry is furious that RFK Jr. is asking pesky questions like, “Should vaccines undergo long-term placebo testing?” and “Hey, what if the people making the product also had some liability if things go sideways?” (There goes somebody’s shot at Employee of the Month.)

Disclaimer: as of this writing, the memo has not been officially verified—something that would require the group or one of its members to publicly admit, “Yep, that was us plotting a regulatory coup!”—so don’t hold your breath (and take what you read as alleged for now).

According to the Brownstone Institute, which dropped the leaked memo yesterday, BIO’s membership “includes Pfizer, Merck, Novavax, Vaxcyte, and hundreds of biotech firms that profit from regulatory insulation.” In the clearly never-meant-to-be-made-public minutes, the committee discusses a $2 million “creative communication campaign” that “needs to both inspire and frighten” [consumers] while also effectively making Kennedy go away.

They’re just putting it all out there.

Two million may not sound like much when your members collectively rake in hundreds of billions a year, but that “small” figure represents half of the organization’s entire cash reserve. Half! Which means they’re either especially desperate or just really bad at budgeting. Either way, somebody definitely got a stern email titled “Re: URGENT—INVESTORS ARE BAILING, BRAIN WORM GUY MUST GO.”

Why are they so panicked? (How much time do you have?) Mainly because Bobby’s out there threatening the shortcut pipeline built under EUA conditions—the one that allows drugmakers to go from bench to booster faster than you can say “emergency use authorization.” Kennedy’s actually asking for things like raw data, placebo controls, and (gasp!) restoring manufacturer liability, all of which would translate to a financial nosedive off a cliff for Pharma. Of course they’re freaking out.

One of the memo’s bullet points reads, “No opportunity to raise capital in the current environment;” the next states, “Investors are sitting on the sidelines for next 6-9 months.” A bit farther down the document, there’s “Vaccines are the #1 priority at BIO.” Translation: “If we can’t fast-track our questionable crap through friendly regulators anymore, we’re all going to be duking it out on Indeed for the same jobs.”

Hahahahaha good luck with that.

BIO’s internal memo also shows a stunning mastery of manipulation. They recognize the “need to communicate with the new Administration using their words—safety, efficiency, health resilience, transparency,” while abandoning trigger words like “protect,” “maintain,” and “defend.” It’s a classic rebrand, complete with intentionally misleading language, euphemisms galore, and a preternaturally positive spin. (You didn’t get fired, Brenda; you were reassigned to permanent out-of-office status. Enjoy your free time!)

When BIO says “transparency,” they mean highly curated PR messaging. When they say “efficiency,” they mean fewer regulations and less oversight. When they say “safety,” they mean the same parade of bogus, manipulated, pseudo-studies they’ve been using to prop up their scam for decades.

Orwell (from the grave): “Damn. Even I wouldn’t have tried that one.”

Instead of challenging Kennedy directly, they spell out their plan to weaponize his team. “More productive to target Makary and Trump Insiders vs. RFK Jr,” is how they put it. Oh, and Dr. Oz is their “voice of health reason.” I mean, he’s kooky for sure; perhaps that’s enough?

The seed they intend to plant: “[The] MAHA movement is a cover for an anti-vaccine campaign.” This, they believe, will help them win back the hearts and minds of “the movable middle” (i.e. the vaccine hesitant) with a plan to “focus on positive change; no place for politics; areas of commonality.”

I’m picturing Mean Girls, but with more myocarditis.

All of this is intended to happen in the lead-up to their big fall campaign, dubbed “Why We Vaccinate.” Spoiler alert: It’s not actually about why we vaccinate. It’s about emotionally manipulating people with familiar fear-based PSAs, the kind where you’re one missed booster away from dropping dead, killing Grandma, and (somehow) threatening the entire endangered lemur population.

They want RFK gone by September. Why? Because that’s when Congress returns, school starts, funding battles begin, and people finally look up from their summer margaritas and start paying attention to politics again. (Interestingly, Kennedy also promised to find the cause of autism… by September. Surely just a coinkydink.) The memo reads like a corporate panic attack in PDF form: “If we don’t stop this guy by pumpkin spice season, we’re going to have to release another bioweapon!”

BIO’s fear is not that RFK is wrong. It’s that he’s right. It’s that he’s asking real questions and threatening the cushy revolving door between Pharma and regulators. Worst of all, he’s spilling all of their dirty secrets… and people are listening.

The best part about all of this? There’s a mole inside BIO. And that person clearly is not on board with Operation Erase RFK. So, here’s to you, brave whistleblower. Thanks for forwarding meeting minutes that were likely meant to be stored in a locked Google drive with an encrypted password. And to the biotech execs pouring millions into media psyops and influencer outreach: maybe next time just try making products that don’t maim and kill people?

Like many of you, I’m still reeling from the wearables bomb Bobby dropped last week. But if this memo turns out to be legit, it’s probably just one of dozens (hundreds? millions?) of calculated attacks the man faces daily. In which case, I’ll go back to what I’ve been saying all along: Just like one bad apple can spoil the bunch, one rose in a graveyard doesn’t make it a garden. I know some of you (hi, Vee!) disagree, but I truly believe Bobby is a good man fighting a corrupt system. He’s also our best (only) shot. I’m just saying.

