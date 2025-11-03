Jenna’s Side

Helping those who have been struck by unforeseeable misfortunes is fundamentally different from making dependency a way of life."

Thomas Sowell

As of Nov 3, 100% voted that Democrats are to blame!

But the correct answer is ... "Freemasons" who infiltrate both parties and who endlessly increase the dept to make the USA dependent on their "money", that they produce out of thin air:

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-so-happy-constitution-day

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-was-japan-a-bombed-if-it-was

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/another-proven-conspiracy-steele

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

9 SOLUTIONS

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/9-steps-out-of-global-tyranny

HHS Secretary Kennedy: 47 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on

Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!

