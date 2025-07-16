Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
2h

The more he memes, the more the left loses their minds. I voted for this, among other things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
2h

Trump is always entertaining. He never ceases to come up with new ways to shock people. Even though I often don’t agree with his behavior, he doesn’t seem to filter his thoughts and words, and for that I find him likable. He shakes things up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture