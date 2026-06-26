Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
12h

My Dad , RIP, WW 2 Vet …. Let’s just say I miss him terribly but glad he is not here to witness the internal invasion of our country. 😪

Reply
Share
8 replies
Dave's avatar
Dave
12h

I hear there Is a muslim pull string talking doll out there, nobody knows what It says, everyone Is afraid to pull the string.

Reply
Share
5 replies
103 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture