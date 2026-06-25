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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
10hEdited

I should probabaly write my own stack about this because I have a lot of thoughts. But to be succinct, I lived in Ireland from 2015-2018 and traveled for 6 months all through Europe before I decided to stay in Ireland. I saw what had happened since I lived in France and Germany as a child. There were already no go zones all over Sweden and France in 2015 when I visited. And a lot of news over there reported terrible crimes being committed by the immigrants that I didn't see reported here. For example in 2015 New Year's Eve I read that over a thousand women and teen girls were raped by Muslims in Cologne, Germany and our state department, who keeps tabs on Americans abroad, sent us a letter saying they could not guarantee our safety in Germany due to the Muslims there, and suggested we should not travel there. So then I decided to read the Quoran. Mind blowing stuff. Just 4 things about it and I'll be quiet. 1. It is perfectly legal to marry a 9 year old girl in Islam. 2. Women are inferior in their "culture" and do not have anything like equal rights. 3. They hate gays and throw them off rooftops for sport. 4. They hate dogs and try to get our cities to ban them when they get enough Muslims to petition city councils. (that alone should alarm everyone, and I like dogs better than Muslims, I said what I said.) I could go on and on about their "cultural differences" and I refuse to be politically correct about this.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
10h

If we ever get to the truth of what actually happened BEFORE the filming, I won't be surprised to see that she was set up because that's really how so many from that world do things.

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