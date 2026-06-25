Imagine moving to Nashville and telling everyone to knock it off with the country music. Or relocating to Canada and demanding hockey be replaced with pickleball. Or emigrating to Scotland and starting a petition to ban bagpipes. You’d be laughed onto the next plane home. Because every society on Earth is generally allowed to expect newcomers to adapt to its culture—not the other way around.

You’ll see this on every other t-shirt, doormat, and bumper sticker in Texas. Honestly, I get it.

Except, increasingly, America.

Should any of my readers require proof of that last statement, I present to you this week’s viral grocery store showdown. A massage therapist named Dasha Kilpatrick allegedly confronted two Muslim women wearing hijabs in a Texas mega-market and—in language that was considerably less diplomatic than I might’ve chosen—informed them they weren’t welcome. Not in that H.E.B. specifically or even Texas in general, but in America, period.

“You worship a terrorist who is a warlord and a pedophile,” Kilpatrick told them. “You need to go back to your Islamic country where you came from.”

Did it even happen if someone doesn’t make a meme?

The father of one of the women filmed the encounter. The internet did what the internet does. Within days, Kilpatrick had been identified, fired, doxxed, and transformed into the latest contestant in America’s favorite reality show: Who Can We Destroy This Week?

(The filming dad was reportedly doxxed in return, because clearly all of the adults have left the room.)

Before we go any further, let me just say that accosting strangers who are peacefully shopping for olives and requesting their immediate self-deportation is not my idea of productive civic engagement. Unless someone attacks you or has personally appointed you Secretary General of Produce Aisle Immigration, I’d recommend leaving the other shoppers alone.

The problem is that not everyone seems to agree on exactly what happened in the Kilpatrick case. But there’s video showing her verbally attacking the Muslim women, you insist. There sure is—but is it the whole story?

“An elephant is a hard, smooth spear!” declares a blind man as he touches a giant tusk. “Are you mad? An elephant is a soft, velvety fan,” says his blind best friend, stroking the pachyderm’s ear.

Part of the story is never all of the story.

English class isn’t the only place I’ve seen that play out. When my daughters were little, if one of them came running to me and said, “She hit me!” my very first question was always the same: “What exactly were you doing five seconds before she hit you?” Without fail, that part mattered.

Forty years ago, The Guardian built an entire advertising campaign around the idea that a partial view is rarely the whole truth. In the famous “Points of View” commercial, a rough-looking skinhead comes sprinting down a city sidewalk, grabs a well-dressed businessman, and tackles him to the ground. Viewed from that angle, it can’t be anything but aggravated assault. Then the camera cuts to a wider shot, revealing a pallet of construction bricks falling from a crane overhead. The story quickly changes from “violent attack” to “heartwarming rescue.”

That’s why I’m always a little skeptical of thirty-second viral clips.

Some say Kilpatrick is a racist troll who initiated a rude and unsolicited verbal attack on two women who were minding their own business. The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations openly condemned her. Her haters are gleefully celebrating the firing and doxing as the “consequences of her Islamophobia.”

The other team is high-fiving and throwing money at their bold new mascot. They claim the Muslim women provoked Kilpatrick and only started filming once they’d successfully engaged enraged her. Kilpatrick’s GiveSendGo—because of course—is only a few bucks short of its quarter-million-dollar goal. Congresswoman Nancy Mace expressed public support. “I stand with Dasha,” she wrote on X. “Do you?”

Kilpatrick may have instigated the entire exchange (we won’t know until the circulating clip is put into some sort of context), but there’s no question the Constitution protects her right to do so. Like it or not, freedom of speech includes rude opinions, insensitive tirades, and comments that make decent people recoil. That part is baked right into the Constitution.

Here’s the other part the media is allergic to: Hero or villain, her position is hardly fringe. The conversation she was trying to have—badly, in a grocery store, with cameras rolling for posterity—is one that Europe has been having for twenty years and that America keeps refusing to have at all: What happens when a nation built on free speech, individual liberty, and equal rights imports scores of people from cultures where women are considered property, an amputated hand is the punishment for pickpocketing, enjoying a happy hour cocktail will get you flogged, and heresy is a literal death sentence?

They aren’t hypothetical questions. They’re playing out in real time. Britain spent years ignoring the grooming-gang scandal because officials were terrified of being called racist. France has “no-go zones” where the government seems to have all the authority of a substitute teacher. Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands ridiculed anyone who questioned mass migration—until voters started electing politicians who made it their central issue. In Dearborn, foreigners are openly chanting “Death to America.” Dearborn is in Michigan, in case you missed that part. As in America. If that doesn’t at least warrant a conversation, what exactly would?

The Great Replacement is not going to announce itself. (I know; we’re not allowed to say that, even though according to the Pew Research Center, by 2040 Muslims will replace Jews as the nation’s second-largest religious group after Christians.) It’s not like we’re all going to wake up one morning to discover every City Hall in America has been converted into a mosque. It starts with a prayer room at the airport; it’s just basic accommodation. Next, a school quietly removes pork from the cafeteria menu because a handful of parents complained. No big deal; the kids prefer chicken nuggets anyway. Then a public pool introduces women-only swim hours, a city council member suggests renaming the Christmas parade a “winter celebration” to be more inclusive, and a university cancels an art exhibit because some of the pieces are considered blasphemous. Each individual concession seems trivial. Reasonable, even. But quiet revolutions are still revolutions, and death by a thousand cuts is still death.

Raise your hand if you’d extremely rather NOT have this come to America.

The reality is that mass, unchecked migration has transformed much of the West into a grim, unrecognizable hellscape—child sexual abuse happening in plain sight while authorities tut-tut about community cohesion, entire neighborhoods in European capitals where police need an armored escort and a permission slip to enter, and migrants literally attempting to decapitate locals in the streets. Twenty years ago this would’ve been shelved in the dystopian fiction section. Today it’s filed under “Europe.”

The part that should make everyone uncomfortable is that the very tolerance that makes America worth immigrating to is increasingly being weaponized against it. Hospitality is a wonderful quality—until you wake up one day and realize your houseguests have quietly moved into the master bedroom and you’re sleeping on a lawn chair out back.

Yes, America is a nation of immigrants. My people came from England, Ireland, Italy, and Cuba. The difference is that historically, generations of settlers understood the assignment. They learned English. They celebrated the Fourth of July. They became Americans. They didn’t move here expecting their host country to start observing Guy Fawkes Night or make fried plantains the nation’s officially-recognized snack.

The two hijab-wearing women at H.E.B. may be perfectly lovely people who appreciate this country, feel lucky to live here, and want nothing more than to watch fireworks, pay taxes, and spend way too much money at Costco one Saturday a month. Assuming they don’t antagonize locals for sport, they most certainly deserve to be left alone.

Maybe Dasha Kilpatrick was rude. Maybe she was baited. Maybe she was both. Until someone releases the director’s cut, none of us will know for sure. What I do know is this: Americans need to get a little more comfortable saying “It’s okay if the United States remains recognizably American.” Because “Oh, that could never happen here,” is the last thing people say right before it does.

P.S. It’s already happening.

I for one am very happy to live in a country where I can express my dangerous and radical opinions. Exercise your right to do the same below!

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KARMA JAR