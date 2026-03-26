Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
10hEdited

Democrats continue to live by the mantra, "Rules for thee, but not for me." But they're not anarchists or duplicitous, come on man! I am in complete agreement with Jeff Childers' statement on this subject yesterday, "I would prefer one single Election Day, paper ballots, inkstained fingers, IDs, and that’s it."

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Dr. Raleigh Phillips's avatar
Dr. Raleigh Phillips
10h

I wonder if the IRS is “fluid” on taxes?

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