Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
4h

Is it just me, or does it look to you like she actually presented her “sweet-ass fur boots” to be set on fire?

Reply
Share
9 replies
Janet's avatar
Janet
4h

Good grief. I’ll go back to my bird count on the deck now. 5 juncos so far. Every day the day I shut off ALL msm fake journalism forever was one of my best mental health choices I ever made in my long life. 6 years now but for the painful moments my husband listens to NPR on the car radio. Seething is not good for me.

Reply
Share
21 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
96 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture