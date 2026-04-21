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Dr. Molly Rutherford's avatar
Dr. Molly Rutherford
4h

Nobody cared we had a President with dementia for 4 years, but they are concerned about another person in DC having a questionable relationship with booze? Yawn

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
4h

Rinse and repeat... this all sounds like the adults on the Peanuts shows: "mwaa, muggg, murrr" (how do you write out those sounds?).

Lots of noise, no substance... from either the media or government.

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