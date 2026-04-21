It’s no secret The Atlantic (not unlike the entirety of mainstream media) can’t stand Donald Trump. So when the anonymous tip line lights up with some super-defamatory dirt on one of the President’s top cabinet-level guys, I suppose they really have no choice but to publish it.

On Friday, the once-respected rag dropped a hit job on FBI Director Kash Patel that basically paints him as an erratic, paranoid, unhinged mess who gets aggressively hammered so often that his own security detail has had to use SWAT gear to break into his room to make sure he’s alive. The… reporting… featured two dozen unnamed sources, lots of hallway whispers, the whole “people familiar with the matter” starter pack. The implications were far from subtle: this is a guy who shouldn’t be running a mall kiosk—let alone the FBI—and is probably one bad happy hour away from losing his badge.

Patel issued a brief denial before returning to completely ignoring the Epstein files.

Just kidding. There was no “we’re reviewing our options” press release. No “we respectfully disagree” post on X. Instead, he sued the magazine and its reporter, Sarah Fitzpatrick, for a quarter of a billion dollars.

We’re talking a full-on, $250 million defamation lawsuit filed in federal court, accusing The Atlantic of publishing “false and obviously fabricated allegations” after being warned, in writing, that the claims were untrue.

“You want to attack my character? Come at me. Bring it on. I’ll see you in court,” Patel said on Fox News.

You can blow up the letter from Patel’s attorney here .

That was not a small move. Because defamation, especially for a public figure, is not easy to prove. Patel doesn’t just have to show they got a few details wrong. He has to demonstrate “actual malice,” meaning the publication either knew the assertions were false when they ran them or had serious doubts about their accuracy and published them anyway.

That’s a brutally high bar—because how, exactly, do you prove what someone knew? People lose these cases all the time.

Which means if you file it anyway, you’re not just pushing back—you’re saying, in a court of law, “You didn’t just get it wrong—you knew you were getting it wrong. And I have receipts.”

The Atlantic, for its part, says it stands by the reporting and will “vigorously defend” it. The White House says Patel remains a “critical player.” Everyone is pretty much exactly where you’d expect them to be under the circumstances.

In an admittedly incongruous twist, while addressing The Atlantic’s charges, Patel casually told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures that he has new “evidence” to prove that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump, and that—wait for it—he might just make it available this week.

“We have the information that backs President Trump’s claim,” he said. “I can’t get ahead of the Department of Justice and the president, but President Trump… speaks truthfully when he says that. Stay tuned this week. You might see a thing or two.”

We might. Then again, we might not! You never know, to be honest. But keep an eye out. Just in case.

I’m not saying the timing is incredibly suspicious. I’m just saying the timing is incredibly suspicious. Also, you know what would make the timing infinitely less suspicious? Actual arrests.

So just to recap, we’ve now got three things happening at once:

A major media outlet launches a smear campaign built almost entirely on anonymous sourcing. The subject responds by filing a massive defamation lawsuit with a very high legal bar. That same subject then teases a potentially explosive claim about the most disputed election in modern history.

Sure. Patel could be about to drop a nuke on the whole “that election tampering business has been debunked.” It would certainly seem to be a foolish thing to imply if you didn’t have a smoking gun covered in fingerprints tucked into the waistband of your trousers. But then again, how many times have we heard “I promise you, the evidence is coming—and it’s coming soon”?

I stopped counting when the Kraken never showed up.

Patel’s promise could be legit. It could be a deflection. It could be another round of “the files are on my desk and the world is going to implode when we release them [*which we will almost definitely never do, but bless your optimistic, trusting heart anyway].” And frustratingly, we won’t know which one it is unless he proves it, drops it, admits he was full of it, or we all end up in Valhalla and find out on accident.

I guess some people still believe.

(Not all of them, certainly.)

At this point, the actual truth almost feels secondary to the ritual. The leak. The denial. The lawsuit. The promise of a coming revelation that will finally, definitively settle things once and for all. Everyone knows their lines. Everyone hits their marks. The only thing that changes is who’s cast as the bad guy this week.

Do I hope Patel has the goods he says he does and that consequences will follow? Of course! Am I praying—for optics and party morale as much as anything else—that he’s not, in fact, a one-man bar crawl? Obviously. Would I like to see The Atlantic go down in a biblical pillar-of-fire situation? I dream about it. But wish in one hand and “any day now” in the other, and see which one fills up first.

So… who’s the villain here? Patel? The Atlantic? The election stealers? The election stealer-deniers? Place your bets in the comments.

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