Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
12h

I wonder if they can make it a private club, charging $1 membership fee and then they can determine who becomes a member. Just a thought. Disgusting and shame on those judges that allow this.

Reply
Share
35 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
12h

{shaking head at humanity}

Don't mind me... I'm going back to books and cats. Humans make lousy company, too many idiots on the loose.

Reply
Share
17 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
229 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture