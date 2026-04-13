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Jenna’s Side

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
11h

Normally I show very little interest in things that belong more appropriately on TMZ.

However, when the subject of that tabloid smut is an America-hating fool, I perk up.

So let’s talk about Eric Swallwell…

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Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
11h

Once again, I’ve not heard any of this drama. It’s like trying to follow a soap opera. Glad we have Jenna to sift through all of this 💩. I’m still not really following any of it.

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