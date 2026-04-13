Last week, Melania Trump did something she rarely does: she stepped in front of a camera and spoke. Not as part of a book tour. Not for a children’s literacy initiative. It wasn’t an opioid awareness update. It was a press conference. One that—if you believe the media hahahaha—her husband (you know, the President of the United States) had no idea was even happening.

Apparently, after umpteen months of Epstein-related accusations, FLOTUS felt compelled to announce that she knew nothing about the man’s nefarious activities, was not his friend, found everything about him repulsive, and that any claims to the contrary—current or forthcoming, presumably—are nothing but filthy, disrespectful, mean-spirited lies.

Is that what we assume, Esquire ?

In her statement, Melania referenced the “fake images and statements” of her and Epstein that have been circulating [actually, she said calculating, but since her English is way better than my Slovenian, I’ll let it slide] on social media for years, and urged media consumers to “be cautious about what we believe.” She called on Congress to give Epstein’s victims their day—public hearings, sworn testimony, the whole bit. Oh, and by the way, Epstein did not introduce her to Trump. They met randomly at a party. Just in case you hear otherwise.

From her official White House statement (with a nice plug for her book!).

The online reaction was swift and predictable. Half the internet cheered: Yes! More transparency from the Trumps! She’s rallying around Epstein victims! The other half leaned in like it was a Bravo reunion: Ooooh, she knows something ugly is coming. She’s trying to get ahead of it. The First Marriage is toast. Neither response was convincing or could be categorically dismissed. (My personal favorite, though, was that this was Melania trying to deflect from the Iran mess. With Epstein! You honestly can’t make this stuff up.)

Over the weekend, however, another possible explanation for the impromptu appearance exploded across X—and centered around a name most people probably hadn’t heard until five minutes ago: Amanda Ungaro.

Note that now it’s “Trump and Epstein’s inner circle.”

If you’ve been blissfully offline, here’s the short version: Ungaro is a Brazilian model who claims to have been close friends with the Trumps. Ungaro moved in the First Couple’s social circle for years through Paolo Zampolli, her romantic partner for nearly two decades and the man often credited with introducing Donald to Melania. At some point, both Ungaro and Zampolli were made ambassadors to the United Nations, representing Grenada and Dominica, respectively. (A reminder that in some corners of global diplomacy, “ambassador” can also mean “guy with a great Rolodex.”)

By Ungaro’s own account, her “friendship” with the Trumps included a New Year’s Eve celebration, a White House Easter children’s party, and a Fourth of July photo-op. You know, events where presumably hundreds of people gathered and to which—if you were an ambassador, for example—you’d almost expect an invitation. But okay. BFFs if you say so.

Zampolli’s entire media presence seems to be pictures of him trying to link himself to powerful people.

Ungaro and Zampolli had a child, Giovanni, and eventually split (after she caught him sexting a hooker, as one does). The ensuing custody battle made Kramer vs. Kramer look like Demi and Bruce on a family vacation.

That was way back in 2023. After the relationship imploded, Ungaro promptly moved to Florida, where she met and married a Brazilian doctor, João de Araujo. Fast forward to last year, when—based on “anonymous tips”—Ungaro and her new husband were arrested on more than a dozen felony charges tied to a medical spa the duo were running.

Authorities alleged the spa was illegally offering procedures like Botox, liposuction, and “buttocks fillers”; the charges included unlicensed practice of medicine, grand theft, and organized scheme to defraud. Not only was Araujo not licensed in the U.S., but reportedly Ungaro was also performing procedures unlawfully. (Although she vehemently denies these claims, investigators say they found videos on her phone of her doing precisely that, which is awkward.)

At the time, Ungaro was living in the U.S. on an expired visa. Whoops.

While Ungaro was in jail, officials quickly learned of her noncitizen status. The New York Times implied that Zampolli used the ultimate Trump card, so to speak, to have her detained by immigration as part of his custody pursuit. (Zampolli insists that he called to “ask for an update on her case.” Which could be true in the sense that “we just circumnavigated the moon” is true.)

“Amanda Ungaro was placed in ICE custody and ultimately deported, an outcome that may well have happened regardless of Mr. Zampolli’s meddling,” the Times reported. “But the ICE official’s willingness to spring into action for a Trump ally—even one in a low-level, largely ceremonial role—reflects a recurring theme of the second Trump administration: The levers of the federal government can be pulled to settle a personal score.”

This is, apparently, a highly unusual and pathological stance to take.

Ungaro was on their radar. She’d already been arrested. The Trump administration has been pursuing deportations harder than Pepé Le Pew hounded Penelope Pussycat. But obviously, her being booted is just another example of good old-fashioned connections at work.

That was last summer. After her arrest, Ungaro spent three and a half months in an immigration detention center before being sent back to Brazil “in her prison uniform, with nothing, not even a cell phone.” Details about how she passed the next five months are scant, but this week, she popped up on X to taunt FLOTUS in a series of increasingly unhinged tweets (that have since been memory-holed completely).

Fact: If you post it, someone WILL screenshot it.

So here we have a woman who went from hobnobbing with the political elite to prison and deportation admitting that she “has nothing left to lose.” She’s hurt (furious? murderous?) that Melania didn’t even use her clout to have Ungaro’s immigration case dismissed, so now she’s going to take legal action, expose everything, tear down the whole corrupt system if it’s the last thing she does!

(Weird that she never thought of outing all of these horrible cretins when she was on the guest list. But anyway.)

True to her word—sort of—Ungaro sat down this week for an interview with Spanish-language newspaper El País from “her penthouse in Rio de Janeiro.” Yes, penniless to penthouse in less time than it takes to grow out bangs. The woman sure knows how to rebound!

The internet promised it was going to be positively presidency-ending.

For context, this is the guy who has been hyping Amanda’s interview as the one that would finally—gloriously and irreversibly—destroy the Mar-a-Lago monarchy:

Sure. The story he’s been teasing for WEEKS and he couldn’t bother to read it before posting it? Mkay.

In reality, the piece was barely even presidency-adjacent. The “bombshell revelations” by the woman threatening to take down the Trumps? Basically that she once flew on Epstein’s plane (not a single Trump was present) and that she is currently “at war” with her ex—two tidbits that have already had their moment online. The not-even-remotely-explosive interview is little more than a recycled account of Ungaro’s dysfunctional relationship and her deportation woes.

“What is unusual in the case of this former model who worked at the United Nations is that, alongside her former partner and the father of her son, businessman Paolo Zampolli, Ungaro had in the past shared evenings with the Trumps at the family’s Mar-a-Lago mansion, including a party to ring in 2022, which she now recalls as one of those ‘incredibly boring six-hour events,’” El País reported.

It couldn’t have been a bigger non-story if it had been passed out to a gaggle of influencers outside the West Wing in a white binder.

The internet, of course, is insisting the interview’s utter lack of presidential scandal is more of the media famously protecting Trump. I guess on account of how they never publish anything unflattering about him? Hahahahaha my unicorn and I are dying.

So once again, we’re back where we were before the latest promise-of-a-bombshell: in that familiar media-loving place where everything Trump does is to pivot attention to literally anything but Epstein. (*Except when Epstein is the pivot. Try to keep up.) He gives a speech? Distraction. Doesn’t give a speech? Detour. His wife gives a speech… about Epstein? Decoy. Starts WWIII? Duh. All I know is that for a supposedly-dead guy, Jeffrey Epstein has an uncanny ability to dominate the news cycle.

What do you think? Diversion? Dud? Detonation? Let me know below. :)

***I couldn’t decide on today’s quiz, so you get TWO! Lucky you(s). :)

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