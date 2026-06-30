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Jenna’s Side

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
8h

I have a theory.

They say democrats don’t understand basic economics. I think they do.

I think their major failure isn’t math, but logic, as in they can’t draw lines.

You and I can see that the rising cost of energy (gasoline/diesel, or having to use solar and wind vs coal and natural gas) has a price effect on everything we buy. Dems can’t.

They can’t draw the line from cause to effect.

They can clearly see that paying Joe $50k/yr is better for Joe than paying Joe $22k/yr, but they can’t draw that line to the concept that if Joe represents the little guy, on whose back the economy turns, everything that Joe just paid $3 for, he’s now paying $10 for, completely negating his raise.

They can’t draw that line. They can’t logic just as hard as they can’t meme.

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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
9h

Jenna, you out did yourself with this post. A laugh in every sentence.

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