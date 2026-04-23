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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
9h

And the award for the most realistic reincarnation of a dead person in a major role goes to….

….drum roll….

THE BIDEN “PRESIDENCY”!

Give him a hand everyone. Now let’s have his facelift doppelgänger shuffle up and say a few words. Mind the sand bags.

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14 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
9h

What about the (meaningless) Oscars? What if AI Val is nominated? What category? Best Performance by a Dead (AI) Actor? Who accepts the Oscar if AI Val wins?

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