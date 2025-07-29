Jenna’s Side

Jenna's Side

Roberta Stack
This makes my blood boil. Here in Maskachusetts we have a state senator who is forever introducing bills to eliminate the religious exemption. Fortunately none of her bills have passed due to the diligence of citizens rallying against her. I’m 72, never ever vaccinated, and it’s a hill I’d die on. My brother in law, a neonatal MD, called when the clot shot came out, asking if I was going to get the shot. I said no way. He said that’s all he needed to know, hung up and that was it. All I know is that it is a right to be able to decide what goes into my body, my body, my choice. It seems so simple to me.

Tim Pallies
It's a sign of how low we have fallen that we're even having this discussion. Forget for a moment the post-Nuremburg right to informed consent. Even without that, when did we give up our rights to bodily autonomy?

Why should any free man, woman, or child have to depend on religion to justify their medical choice? And I say that as one who believes we'd all be better off if more of our choices were religiously informed.

