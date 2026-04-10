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Jenna’s Side

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
10h

I mean this in the most sincere way possible: God help us if these haters get back into power.

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FLGenX's avatar
FLGenX
10h

Hahahah 💯 THIS: “It turns out being the global superpower is like being the mom on a family vacation: everyone rolls their eyes at you, questions your decisions, and still expects you to have snacks, directions, and a backup plan at all times.”

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