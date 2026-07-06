Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
2h

Trump simply loves America. He’s been that way all of his life. It’s genuine.

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
2hEdited

I was dressed like Uncle Sam, standing in the back of our patriotically decorated 16ft trailer, while playing cadences on my Quint Tennors. And I was being pulled by my neighbor, a retired Marine, with his bad-ass lifted '96 Suburban painted in Marine dress blue, with a red stripe and gold accents. My Wife followed in the convertible Mustang, with the grandkids standing in the back seat throwing Bazooka Joe (the one-year-old was "helping" her drive). Two parades, over 300 total entries, and nary a furrie to be found anywhere. It's good to live in the Bible Belt!

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