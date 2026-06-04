Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
3m

Better question:

Why does “federal research money” exist at all?

It should not.

It is exactly because 1) we have the obfuscating federal reserve, 2) lack the requirement for an annually balanced budget, and 3) have confiscatory taxes in the double-digits, that they were able to run up a $39 trillion debt, most of which went to grift, theft, and pointless programs that don’t benefit anyone.

We need to get back to none of the above, get taxes under 5%, and reassess what’s truly necessary to run a country.

Reply
Share
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3mEdited

I was told that my ex-husband never paid his taxes.

Perhaps he was smarter than I ever thought he was.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture