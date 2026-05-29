Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
11h

I JUST saw a video clip of Nick approaching some of the officials who wrote the bill and they couldn’t tell him what’s in it. 🙄 If I come across it again, I’ll send it to you.

Extra grateful this morning that I live in Texas. 😎

Clown. World. 🤦‍♀️

This is bad ass as always. 🤬🍑😘❤️

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Tom Wiedemeier's avatar
Tom Wiedemeier
11h

When it passes, Nick will be on the 1st flight to California. He’ll be arrested and the Supreme Court will overturn the law. 1st Amendment.

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