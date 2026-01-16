Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RANDALL R NORTON's avatar
RANDALL R NORTON
8h

Trump ought to have turned to the guy, smiled, waved at him, not middle-fingered him, and kept on walking. Don't give a sh*thead person any reason to think they "got under your skin".

Reply
Share
7 replies
Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
8h

The sad part is that rewarding behavior in this way only leads to more of it, and because the first time is novel but the 2nd time is old news, each successive attempt has to be magnitudes better. Which often means it quickly reaches stupid or dangerous.

Great when it’s rescuing kittens from burning buildings, not so great when it involves testing the limits of ICE or the Secret Service.

Reply
Share
2 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture