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Jenna’s Side

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
9h

To appease the left, they should have had one match where a guy beat up a girl.

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11 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Deo Gratias's avatar
Deo Gratias
9h

I'm no fan of watching men beat each other up. But the response from the left just confirms that we live in two different Americas. One in which there are two sexes, and masculinity is valued and celebrated, and one in which toxic feminists and feminized men and their insanity reigns. And never the twain shall meet.

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