Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
1h

Guns don’t kill people, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors do.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
John Anthony's avatar
John Anthony
1h

The CDC lost all credibility for me when they declared that gun ownership was a public health crisis and had doctors start asking the patients whether or not they owned guns and how were they stored. It was 1990s and all available toadies were on call to crush the 2nd Amendment. Their eager participation in using COVID as a political hammer was not a surprise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture