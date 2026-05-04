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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3hEdited

Road safety? How do you stop drivers in construction zones where posted speeds of 70 are reduced to 60 and most drivers still do 75 or more? Congress is never your friend. With every bill they pass, our freedoms shrink and this is another example. This has everything to do with 15 minute cites and eventual depopulation.

The only "kill switch" we need is the one where we turn off congress and the DC Cesspool.

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Sheila's avatar
Sheila
3h

I'm thinking I'll open a used car lot... and find a mechanic who knows how to baby old cars forever. The government needs to back off and stay in their lane. 🙄

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