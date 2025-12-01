Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Wendy McNamee
16h

The number of people that STILL believe vaccines are the gateway to heaven absolutely astounds me. I was a firm vaccine advocate until covid. Now I apologize to anyone I meet that has a child that suffered at the hands of a vaccine. Because I was smug and arrogant about it. But covid opened my eyes and I couldn't be more grateful for the awakening.

Marc Thimmel
16hEdited

Curious what parameters they used to evaluate to only arrive at 10%. It’s fascinating how still language can be manipulated so easy that even a dumb chicken farmer like me can do it with ease using text to speech walking to my truck. “Only” 10%…. We could also switch only to “at least”. Which would imply; “ as a federal agency hell bent on protecting itself, we included the cases that were undeniable, where it absolutely could not be argued there was any other cause”.

The members of your elected government, both parties, will absolutely traffic and lose, traffic for sex, or kill children, for even the smallest check from a lobbyist. No forgiveness is due to any member of Congress or anyone present in the White House because if we knew they definitely knew. Unbeknownst to most people seemingly, we have been at war for a very long time. Covid made that war obvious to more people. It has not been won. You should always be prepared for the next round….

