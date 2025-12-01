I’m not even shocked. I wish I were. I wish this story landed like a blockbuster revelation—like a federal agency bursting out of the basement yelling, “You guys are NOT gonna believe the fire that’s been raging down there!” But it doesn’t, because some of us have been shouting about the flames for four straight years while the “experts” tossed gasoline, lit scented candles, and insisted we were all watching a wellness ceremony.

The FDA is now admitting—oh-so-politely, like they spilled a little water on the carpet—that the COVID shots “were related” to at least ten of the 96 child deaths they evaluated. Ten. As in two hands. As in the starter pack of a truth they’ve been sitting on while calling parents “conspiracy theorists” and “anti-science lunatics” for even whispering the word myocarditis.

And here’s the part that no journalist will say out loud: if the FDA is admitting to ten—which by the way is more than ten percent of the sample they studied—the real number isn’t ten. Ten is what you offer when you’re bargaining. Ten is “well, it’s not nothing but relative to infinity, it’s not a ton or anything.” Ten is the smallest number they think they can get away with confessing while pretending to be transparent.

They didn’t just discover this last week like a remote control that got swallowed by some couch cushions. These agencies have had years of VAERS data, insurance data, cardiac ER spike data, and the literal faces of dead children staring at them from the sides of buses, and they STILL marched forward with the messaging: “Completely safe. Totally necessary. Get your kids jabbed or you’re an abusive parent and we’re going to call CPS on you.”

In the memo, Prasad went scorched earth on his agency. He spelled out—in no uncertain terms—that the FDA had fifty different chances to catch the connection before kids started dying. His team reviewed 96 child deaths reported to VAERS between 2021 and 2024 and concluded that “no fewer than 10” were clearly vaccine-related, while also admitting that the coding used was so conservative it bent over backwards to excuse the shot whenever attribution was even slightly ambiguous. Prasad pointed out that the real number is undoubtedly higher because VAERS is a passive, tedious reporting system where most people never finish the form—and because the agency has an “inherent bias” toward exculpating the vaccine rather than indicting it.

He nailed the CDC’s Rochelle Walensky for her infamous line—“We have not seen a signal”—noting that his own staff found that statement “dishonest and manipulative,” especially since Israel had identified the myocarditis connection long before the U.S. publicly acknowledged it. Add in the memo’s admission that the FDA ignored safety signals while plowing ahead with authorizing the shots for 12- to 15-year-old boys, the group at the highest risk for myocarditis, and what you have is not a “mistake.” It’s a documented record of what they knew, when they knew it, and how loudly they chose to whistle past the bodies.

Let me sum it up for anyone new to the corruption: The health agency responsible for protecting Americans knew that children were dying from a vaccine they also knew did not stop infection, did not stop transmission, and offered them literally no benefit whatsoever as the single age group that was statistically at near-zero risk. And instead of pausing the rollout, instead of reassessing, instead of saying, “Hold on, something’s cataclysmically wrong here,” they tripled down, mandated the jabs for camps and sports and schools, shamed families who refused to comply, fired nurses and doctors who challenged the recommendations, labeled dissenters as extremists, and threatened anyone who asked questions with censorship or social exile.

Remember that? The years when simply asking “Should a healthy 12-year-old be coerced into this?” got you branded a monster? Meanwhile, the people doing the branding had access to the ONE thing parents didn’t: the internal safety data. They saw it. They acknowledged it. Then they ignored it. And finally, they lied about it.

Not “misled.”

Not “miscommunicated.”

Not “operated with limited information.”

They lied.

And sure, technically we’re talking about a different administration now. I get that. Prasad is pulling up the receipts on what past leadership knew, overlooked, or hand-waved away. And yes—fine—at least someone is finally dragging this tragedy into the light. But swapping players doesn’t erase the playbook, and it definitely doesn’t explain why it took years for anyone to admit what was obvious. The fallout is still real, and the kids are still dead, no matter whose name is currently on the stationery.

The celebratory part is that Dr. Prasad basically just announced that the era of “trust us, it’s fine” vaccine approvals is over. He wants real studies with actual subgroups (imagine: pregnant women included in safety data!), a hard look at the annual flu-shot guessing game he calls a “catastrophe of low-quality evidence,” and bigger trials before companies tell you it’s totally safe to stack shots like a CVS combo meal. He wants pneumonia-vaccine makers to prove their products reduce literal illness—not just goose some antibody numbers and high-five each other. Naturally, this will cost pharma more money, and public health officials are already hyperventilating that “high-profile pronouncements suggesting that vaccines are not safe might ‘erode confidence.’” Do they even hear themselves? “Sure, our cupcakes can kill your children. But if you go around telling people that, they might stop eating them!”

The media is doing its damndest to spin the story into something between a footnote and a shrug. USA Today went with trying to bury the actual news under a banner of “Kennedy is a Raging Kook So Honestly, What Do You Expect from These People?”

“Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sharply changed government policy on COVID vaccines, limiting access to them to people 65 and older, as well as those with underlying conditions,” USA Today inexplicably wrote. “Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine crusader before taking on the nation’s top health post under President Donald Trump, has also linked vaccines to autism and sought to rewrite the country’s immunization policies.”

The New York Times responded with the journalistic equivalent of a yawn. “The memo offered no data to support the conclusion that the deaths were vaccine-related,” the Gray Lady harumphed. “Plus the findings haven’t even been published in a prestigious peer-reviewed medical journal! Frankly, we’re not even sure why we’re covering this non-story at all. It’s obviously just more lame Trump Administration attempts to cast doubt on the rock-solid safety of our beloved vaccine program. Oh, and correlation does not equal causation—unless you’re talking about the Covid virus and myocarditis. Then it’s unequivocal.”

(I might be paraphrasing a bit there.)

The peer review bit kills me. “Peer review” literally just means a bunch of doctors—you know, like Vinay Prasad, for example—looked at the data and found it credible. Peer review doesn’t resurrect dead children. Peer review doesn’t justify mandates. Peer review doesn’t un-gaslight millions of parents who were insulted and humiliated for not wanting the government to experiment on their kids. But sure, let’s shop the same data around until we can find a few different doctors willing to call it a steaming pile of manure, and then we can print that right up in JAMA.

NBC ran straight to Paul Offit for a quote. (“This is sort of science by press release,” Offit dutifully coughed up.) CBS merely quoted the Times. NPR, to their credit, focused on the “here’s the fallout of this bombshell” part, almost as a real journalism outlet would do:

“The Food and Drug Administration intends to get tougher on vaccine approvals, as top officials raised concerns about the risk of COVID vaccines for children,” they wrote. “Speaking on Fox News Saturday morning, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said the agency would no longer ‘rubber-stamp new products that don’t work,’ claiming it made a ‘mockery of science.’”

What a concept! And yet as I type, people are still outraged—utterly apoplectic!—that anyone would dare question the risk-reward ratio of any vaccine. That’s what they’re angry about. Not the tiny caskets. Not the heart inflammation. Not the teenagers collapsing on basketball courts. No—those things don’t even register. Their fury is laser-focused on perpetuating a facade of fake trust and protecting the institutional reputations of the very people who lied to them.

It genuinely boggles the mind. How did the pharmaceutical-industrial complex get to the sheeple so completely? How did we end up with a massive swath of the population more invested in defending Pfizer’s criminal activities than protecting actual children? They’ve been conditioned so deeply they’ll melt down over a memo but shrug at a memorial trailer. Yes—they’re blind. Yes—they’re brainwashed. But that kind of programming only works until the truth gets too big to ignore.

My bet? Things are about to get biblical. Because once the Overton window shifts—even an inch—it never shifts back. And shift it just did. Imagine what else they’ll have to admit once it finally creaks open and the public stops screaming at the people exposing the evidence and starts screaming at the people who hid it.

This memo is not justice. It’s not closure. It’s not an apology. It’s not accountability. It’s the smoke alarm going off after the house has already burned to the ground. And the people who lit the match are pretending to cough politely and say, “Oh yeah, we smell something, too.” But even that belated warning bell matters, because it signals something bigger: a major crack in a dam that was never built to hold this much deception.

And once it breaks—and I believe it will break—the flood will be so big and so impossible to spin that even the willfully blind will finally have no choice but to see.

Don’t forget to tell me how you voted in the comments. Feel free to be enraged.

Drop a tip if you're feeling generous!

Please don’t forget to like-and-share if you appreciated this post. The algorithm gods reward that stuff.

Share