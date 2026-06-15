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Jenna’s Side

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
3h

This. 100%: “The question isn’t whether someone else’s money could help people. Of course it could. The question is why your money gets to be yours while someone else’s money is a community resource awaiting redistribution.”

Bad ass. 🤬🍑😘❤️

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Roberta Stack's avatar
Roberta Stack
3h

Love Elon! He deserves every trillion dollar. He’s a genius and a philanthropist. I agree with every word you wrote and couldn’t have said it better!

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