There’s a reason they tell you if you win the lottery, keep your mouth shut.

On Friday, Elon Musk became the first trillionaire in human history. SpaceX—the company that was supposed to fail, the rockets that were supposed to explode and stay exploded, the vision that was supposed to be the grandiose fantasy of a man who’d gotten lucky selling PayPal—pulled off the largest IPO in history, raising $75 billion and pushing Musk’s net worth north of $1.1 trillion.

The champagne hadn’t even been poured before Elizabeth Warren had her hand out.

“The typical American household would have to work more than 11 MILLION years to make Elon Musk’s level of wealth,” Pocahontas declared. “We need a wealth tax.” In peak irony, she posted this on X. The platform owned by the man she is attacking. Using infrastructure he built. To demand his money.

Bernie Sanders, who owns three homes including a lakefront vacation cabin in Vermont (purchased a decade ago for $575K and almost certainly worth more than a million today), declared the whole thing “grossly immoral.” Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner—yes, the guy with the Nazi tattoo—announced his intention to make sure Musk would be “the last” trillionaire. Because nothing says champion of the working class like promising to prevent the next SpaceX from existing.

Never mind that Musk has deployed Starlink terminals to hurricane, wildfire, and active war zones, often before anyone worked out who was footing the bill. Never mind the $100 million XPRIZE for carbon capture, the filtration systems he funded in Flint's lead-poisoned schools, the $50 million donation to St. Jude’s, or the disaster relief after every major superstorm nobody remembers because it might make him look good. Forget that he built a school for his kids because he thought American education was a disgrace and then opened it to children around the world. The man is “grossly immoral” for accumulating wealth despite having spent a meaningful chunk of it on other people—quietly, consistently, and without a Senate press release. Whatever you say, Senator.

The argument isn’t about wealth. It’s about whose wealth. Nobody said a word when Taylor Swift became a billionaire or demanded she convert her net worth into community gardens, bike lanes, and emotional-support peacocks. George Clooney sold his tequila company for $1 billion and got a profile in a glossy magazine. Hollywood celebrities with multiple climate-unfriendly private jets and football-field-size yachts are celebrated as liberal icons. Bill Gates (net worth $107.7 billion) is literally, relentlessly, enthusiastically trying to depopulate the planet and progressives name their buildings after him and put him on the cover of Time magazine. But a man—a Trump supporter, no less—who built reusable rockets, revolutionized electric vehicles, connected remote villages to the internet via satellite, and created hundreds of thousands of jobs becomes a trillionaire and we need an emergency congressional hearing.

But… but… a trillion dollars could fund Medicaid for a decade! A trillion dollars could provide free school lunches for 100 million kids for 20 years! A trillion dollars could house the entire U.S. homeless population (and you’d still have most of it left!). A trillion dollars could make college tuition free, repair every pothole in the country, and build a national grid that doesn’t melt when a squirrel sneezes. A trillion dollars could apparently solve every problem in America except our chronic inability to MOOB [mind our own business].

The question isn’t whether someone else’s money could help people. Of course it could. The question is why your money gets to be yours while someone else’s money is a community resource awaiting redistribution.

Here’s a fun game: take Warren’s “11 million years” logic and apply it downward. The typical Guatemalan family would have to work more than 400 years to afford Warren’s $4 million Cambridge Victorian. A subsistence farmer in Bangladesh could feed his family for a week on the $7 Americans spend on a single Starbucks latte. A market vendor in Haiti would have to work actual decades to buy a $60,000 SUV—assuming he put every penny toward the vehicle. The arithmetic of inequality is infinite—it just stops wherever the person doing the math happens to be standing.

If you’re wondering when “success” becomes “excess,” Warren has an answer: $50 million. That’s where her proposed wealth tax begins. It’s a remarkably safe and convenient place to draw the moral line when your own net worth is estimated at a mere $10 million.

This made me LOL.

The other thing worth addressing is the Scrooge McDuck characterization—the idea that Musk is sitting in a vault somewhere doing backstrokes through a trillion dollars in gold coins. He isn’t. His wealth is ownership of productive companies that millions of people voluntarily use every day. It’s not a checking account. SpaceX’s market capitalization currently stands at over $2 trillion. Musk owns roughly 40% of it. If he tried to “give it away” or liquidate it to fund Medicaid, he’d have to sell his stake—which would crash the stock, destroy enormous amounts of value, and leave everyone poorer. It’s a little like telling someone their house “could fund their retirement” while ignoring the part where they’re still living in it.

The other piece that Warren and Sanders routinely forget to mention is that this IPO minted 4,400 millionaires overnight—engineers, technicians, welders, and cafeteria workers who took a bet on a crazy rocket company and stayed. Four hundred of them woke up worth more than $100 million. The story isn’t just “Elon gets richer.” It’s “thousands of ordinary people who believed in something impossible got rewarded for being right.” Capitalism did that. Not a wealth tax. Not a Senate subcommittee. Not Bernie Sanders from the front porch of his lakefront cabin.

Reasonable people can disagree about wealth taxes, inequality, and moral obligation all day long. They’re legitimate debates that have been happening since ancient Chinese philosophers were writing about them on bamboo strips. But there’s something telling about the fact that the left’s immediate response to the first trillionaire in human history—a man who left South Africa as a teenager, was relentlessly bullied as a child, slept on office floors while building companies, nearly went bankrupt in 2008, and kept going anyway—was to start dividing up his money before the opening bell closed.

Elon gave us a free speech platform. Liberals use it to trash him. It’s the most American thing since paying rent to the government on a house you already bought.

Tips yugely appreciated.