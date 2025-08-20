Two doctors just lobbed a lawsuit at the CDC that could blow the lid off one of the biggest scandals in modern medicine—and of course, the mainstream media (with the exception of one paywalled piece by Politico Pro and a quick synopsis in Bloomberg Law) is treating it like the check at a group dinner.

Drs. Paul Thomas and Kenneth P. Stoller—both stripped of their medical licenses for daring to question the CDC’s holy grail of childhood vaccination—are suing the agency for failing to study the cumulative effect of the now 72-plus dose schedule, calling the lapse a violation of children’s constitutional rights. Yes, today’s kids are expected to line up for six dozen doses of some synthetic poison or other by the time they’re old enough to vote. For context, that’s more needles than Keith Richards’ tour bus was armed with in the ‘70s.

(But Volodymyr Zelensky Dressed Up Like a Big Boy for Trump Meeting at White House!)

The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the two doctors along with advocacy group Stand for Health Freedom, alleges that the CDC has never tested the fully combined schedule for safety—only (occasionally) the short-term effects of individual vaccines. Imagine if airlines evaluated the seatbelts, tray tables, and oxygen masks separately but never bothered to see if the whole plane could fly. That’s basically the CDC’s approach to the sacred and ever-expanding childhood jab calendar.

The suit also addresses the explosion of chronic disease among kids, the elimination of religious and philosophical vaccine exemptions, the failure of HHS to produce legally required congressional safety reports, and the “systematic retaliation against dissenting physicians.”

According to the complaint, while the vaccine schedule is technically just a “recommendation,” in practice it functions more like a mob offer: you can’t refuse. States use it to decide which kids get into school and which doctors get hauled before the medical Inquisition for heresy when they don’t push the suggested jabs like a used car salesman in December.

The complaint is blunt and powerful: America gives kids more vaccines than any nation on Earth, yet somehow produces the sickest children in the developed world. Autism rates have exploded from 1 in 2,500 kids in the mid 1970s (when there were a whopping four vaccines on the schedule) to 1 in 31 today. Chronic illness is now the norm, not the exception; in fact, more than half of U.S. children live with at least one persistent, serious health condition. Autoimmune disorders, allergies, ADHD, developmental delays, asthma, diabetes—they’re all off the charts. But instead of asking why, the CDC demands “proof of harm” while refusing to conduct the very studies that could provide it. That’s not science. That’s gaslighting in a lab coat.

If I had a store, I’d sell these mugs all day long.

The lawsuit argues that the current needle marathon violates the First Amendment (free speech), the Fifth Amendment (due process), and even the Administrative Procedure Act, which makes it illegal for federal agencies to behave in an “arbitrary and capricious” manner. If ignoring 20 years of safety study recommendations from the National Academy of Medicine doesn’t fit the literal definition of “arbitrary and capricious,” then what does?

(Interestingly, this lawsuit dropped the same day the Department of Health and Human Services announced it was reinstating the long-forgotten “Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines.” You recall, that’s the group charged with making vaccines safer that hasn’t met since 1998. That adds up to twenty-seven years of silence while the childhood vaccine schedule ballooned from 24 doses to 72. Probably a good time to revisit that.)

The plaintiffs are asking the court to:

Declare the CDC’s framework unconstitutional and arbitrary. (If the court calls that unreasonable, I’m a double-blind placebo.)

Force the agency to conduct scientifically rigorous studies of the entire childhood vaccine schedule. (Wild idea: maybe test the recipe before force-feeding it to 74 million kids!)

Restore medical freedom for doctors and parents. (Otherwise, we can simply replace pediatricians with automatically generated syringe subscriptions and call it a day.)

It all seems pretty sensible… unless, of course, honesty in medicine is your business model’s kryptonite.

Both Thomas and Stoller paid dearly for challenging the Church of Pharma. Thomas had his pediatric practice shut down after publishing data comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated kids. (You’ll never guess which ones fared better.) Stoller lost his license for writing medical exemptions for his patients based on genetic risk factors he personally tested for.

Please think about those two things for a minute, and then ask yourself who benefits from destroying these doctors’ careers. (I’ll give you a hint: It’s not their patients.)

Stoller wrote a fascinating paper in 2018 titled “The Denial of Adverse Event Risk Following Immunization and the Loss of Informed Consent - A Perspective.” In it, he writes:

“In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated their policy on [informed consent] clearly, ‘any possible doubts, whether or not well founded, about the safety of the vaccine cannot be allowed to exist in view of the need to assure that the vaccine will continue to be used to the maximum extent consistent with the nation’s public health objectives.’”

That statement is literally recorded in the Federal Register. In other words, it doesn’t matter a single iota how safe or unsafe the pharma darts are; thou shalt not desecrate their fine and noble names, blessed be the billing codes forever and ever, Amen.

Actual photo taken at recent CDC agency retreat.

Rick Jaffe, the attorney for the plaintiffs, points out that countless parents—possibly an overwhelming majority—have no idea that the current childhood immunization schedule has never been tested in its entirety. “This case exposes that structural failure,” he said. “I am hoping that the revelations in this lawsuit will create some public outrage or at least serious concern and make the entire schedule shared decision-making until the schedule is conclusively proven to be safe and the program does more good than harm.”

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: Although the CDC technically divides vaccines into Category A and Category B, almost everything magically ends up in Category A—the “one-size-fits-all, no-questions-asked” bucket. Category B, meanwhile, involves “shared clinical decision-making between physician and family based on individual circumstances.” As of now, only Covid and Meningitis B vaccines exist in the drawer labeled “things we pretend are negotiable.” This lawsuit aims to change that.

Let’s all take off our tin foil hats and put on our critical thinking caps for a sec. If the vaccine schedule were really bulletproof, wouldn’t the CDC want these long-term studies done? Wouldn’t they welcome the chance to prove the relentless, mouthy anti-vaxxers wrong? Instead, the very suggestion of testing the full schedule is treated like sacrilege. Which makes impeccable sense when inoculation is your religion.

As the lawsuit puts it:

“To expose the data on harm caused by vaccines would destroy confidence in the program.”

Oh, no! We can’t have something like irrefutable evidence of danger destroying confidence in their plot to sicken, bankrupt, and enslave us all!

In a turn of events that will shock no one familiar with our patently captured media, not a single legacy outlet is reporting on the lawsuit. Not one. Two doctors take on the CDC in federal court, exposing decades of “deliberate ignorance” over the health of America’s children, and the same press corps that gave us wall-to-wall coverage of Trump’s Diet Coke button can’t spare a headline.

In case you weren’t sure what newsworthiness looks like today. You’re welcome.

Weird, right? It’s almost like they’re afraid we might start asking questions, too.

p.s. In case you missed my cross-post yesterday, if you ever wondered if I’m as funny and charming on camera as I am behind a keyboard, here’s your chance to find out. (It looks like it’s audio only, but it’s video and I put on makeup and everything.)

I graciously accept tips in any amount.