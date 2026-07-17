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7isheaven's avatar
7isheaven
3h

I do not understand the complication. We have the same amount of sunlight, regardless of the time on the clock! Stick to standard time and have summer schedules and winter schedules. There is no such thing as more sunlight in the afternoon or more sunlight in the morning- we have the same amount of sunlight. Maybe instead of rigid times, School should start when the sun comes up and should end a few hours after that. Ie Flexible. I’ve long thought that working and school hours should be shorter in winter. Winter is a time for hunkering down under the blankets. Maybe, just maybe, there’s something to be said for following the seasons and being more aligned to nature.

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Stone Bryson's avatar
Stone Bryson
3h

Year-round Standard has been working well in Arizona for decades now 🙂

Seriously, permanent DST would be cataclysmic long-term. Our circadian rhythms are naturally aligned with Standard Time, and nearly every sleep researcher on the planet says we should be on permanent Standard Time for our health and wellness.

Standard Time is Natural Time...

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