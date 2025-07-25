Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
5h

I am a former college instructor. Many of my students would have been better served outside of the institution.

BTW, I can't recommend this insightful book highly enough:

In the Basement of the Ivory Tower: Confessions of an Accidental Academic is a 2011 book by an adjunct professor of English, who writes under the pen name Professor X. It is based on an Atlantic Monthly article of the same title.[1] "Professor X teaches at a private college and at a community college in the northeastern United States"[2] and argues that "The idea that a university education is for everyone is a destructive myth."[1]

Cindi's avatar
Cindi
5h

El Gato’s ‘stack yesterday was also about the uselessness of a college degree, college “experience,” how dumbed down it all is & all the midwits it has churned out the past few decades.

Back in my day (1976-1980) I feel like it still meant something, it was a helluva good time & colleges still taught meaningful classes. You were also considered an idiot if you didn’t graduate in 4 years…. Compare that to today where “college” drags on & on as an endless “career”.

I fully agree that today, what college has become is not worth it. 1st grandchild coming in Oct & I’ll be curious what son & DIL will think about college as an absolute.

