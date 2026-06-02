Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
9h

Excuse my Climate Change skepticism but, this feels like a Gain of Function El Nino is on the way.

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
9h

“…you start to treat apocalypse warnings the same way you treat extended warranties: like somebody is trying to sell you something.” The ones who are actually paying attention (because they read Jenna’s Side and Coffee and Covid 😜) know that they probably are.

Bad ass, Babe. 🤬🍑😘❤️

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