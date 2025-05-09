I am a terrible movie watcher. I always have been. For one thing, I hate sitting still so I’m almost always multitasking—and thus, missing critical moments and sometimes entire scenes—when the film is rolling. For another, I’m famously impatient. Put the two together, and some people would rather floss with barbed wire than watch a flick with me.

Me: “Wait, who’s that guy?”

My husband: “We don’t know yet.”

Me: “Is he the killer?”

My husband: “We… don’t know.”

Me: “Why is he following her?”

My husband: “Why don’t we watch the movie and find out?”

Me: “How did he get there before her? Does he have a twin brother?”

My husband [pretending really poorly to be patient]: “I’m watching the same movie you are, Jenna.”

We have had this conversation so many times that “watching the same movie” has become synonymous with “please stop being annoying and asking me dumb questions.”

Apparently, it’s NOT just me, dear.

Witnessing the internet erupt yesterday over Trump’s nomination of not-quite-Doctor Casey Means for Surgeon General has me feeling like none of us are even watching the same movie.

To hear the internet tell it, Means is the perfect pick. A HUGE win for MAHA. Exactly what our broken $ickcare system needs. A true champion for health. She talks about seed oils and spirituality and the soulless trap that is the pharma treadmill. She’ll be the best Surgeon General in American history!

Wait, sorry. I got that wrong. She’s actually a fraud. A complete psychopath. A ‘shroom-using, medical school drop-out who talks to trees. A Manchurian asset with ties to the Rockefellers, Bill Gates, Clinton, and Biden. An establishment plant cosplaying as a MAHA champion. “If you wanted to launder the iatrogenocide and make it look ‘healthy,’” wrote Toby Rogers on X, “this is how you would do it.”

Robert Malone is a huge Casey Means fan. Megyn Kelly is “110% behind her.” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is passionately defending her nomination, insisting that the very fact that she’s being attacked so ruthlessly proves she’s not a plant. Mary Talley Bowden, Nicole Shanahan, Naomi Wolf, and A VERY IMPASSIONED AND SHOUTY Laura Loomer maintain that Means is woefully underqualified, mentally unstable, or both.

Here’s the thing splintering the MAHA movement like a hot cleaver through a stick of butter: It’s not about whether or not Casey Means completed her residency or looks to spirit guides for support. It has little to do with her age or lack of experience, her (and her brother’s) sudden, suspiciously meteoric rise to fame, or the children’s book her father wrote for “kids confused about gender and sexual identity.” It’s not even because she founded a biometric surveillance company—even though that’s admittedly worrisome. It’s nothing she’s ever said about metabolic health or nutrition or the broken medical system.

The split is almost entirely about her deafening silence on the same elephant in the room that Kennedy and Trump are also categorically ignoring.

This is a woman who wrote an entire book about “the health conditions that torture and shorten our lives” that was published in 2024—several years into the pandemic, for those not keeping track—and the lowly Covid vaccines didn’t get a single mention. Actually, Means has never brought them up. Not in interviews. Not on social media. “Our ability to prevent and reverse [disease] is under our control and simpler than we think,” her bestselling book’s description page promises. “Good Energy offers a new, cutting-edge understanding of the true cause of illness that until now has remained hidden.”

If you were hoping she was about to out the Covid vaccine plandemic with that last line, prepare to be yugely disappointed. According to Means, the true cause of illness boils down to nutrition and sleep and intentional exposure to cold and heat—not anything silly like being forced to inject ourselves with toxic, DNA-altering bioweapons laced with heavy metals and lies. Don’t be ridiculous.

The problem is, crunchy moms didn’t walk through fire over glyphosate. They didn’t get kicked out of pediatricians’ offices because of red dye. They didn’t lose their jobs and go to blows with their school boards over seed oils. Those are real concerns, sure—but they’re not the reason people burned friendships and broke up families and became medical freedom warriors. They did it because of the Covid shots. Because their kids were injured. Because their babies died. Because their lives were destroyed by mandates, gaslighting, and silence.

So when Casey Means shows up with the right aesthetic—green juice, glucose monitors, breathwork, and beets—and doesn’t say a word about vaccine harm? That’s not just a red flag. That’s the whole stadium on fire. It doesn’t matter how serene the branding is or how curated the vibes are—if you can’t acknowledge what has happened and continues to happen, you’ll never, ever fix it.

And the silence feels strategic. Because if Means really believes what so many MAHA supporters believe—that these shots were never safe, never effective, and never necessary—why isn’t she saying so? Why isn’t Kennedy saying so? Why isn’t this the first, second, and third line of every public statement about her role?

If you wanted to neutralize Kennedy’s most explosive promise—to seek justice for the mass harm caused by the medical establishment—you wouldn’t attack it directly. You’d smother it in turmeric and call it healing. You’d swap in someone health-adjacent and pain-point-savvy, someone who can talk about “root causes” without ever touching the roots that matter.

I could be wrong. The Pollyanna in me wants to be. But when the base starts asking, “Wait, is she the killer?” And the audience’s response is basically, “Why don’t we watch the movie and find out?” It feels like we’ve seen this plot before.

*As always, tell me what you think and why you voted the way you did in the comments!

