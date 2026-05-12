Remember the good old days when air travel was little more than an especially efficient method of getting from Point A to Point B? I’m not even talking about when it was grand; just mostly uneventful. Boring, even. That era has officially gone the way of free headphones and armrest ashtrays. Today, flying is basically a WWE match at 35,000 feet where everyone’s dehydrated, on edge, and fighting for overhead bin space like it’s the last half-price iPad at Best Buy on Black Friday.

And of course, in an age where even toddlers have iPhones and half the cabin would livestream their own root canal if the lighting was decent and they thought it might get lots of likes, the mayhem is typically being filmed from every possible angle.

Every other day though.

Except maybe not anymore.

British Airways is now threatening to press charges against passengers who film crew members without consent. The airline is framing the new policy as a matter of employee privacy and safety, which the rest of us are free to interpret as “please stop documenting the collapse of civilization at cruising altitude.”

Can you imagine? The drunk gal in the row in front of you starts screaming obscenities at her seatmate while violently yanking out fistfuls of her hair. A flight attendant rushes in. What exactly is the socially acceptable response to an airborne assault in 2026 if not “someone should probably record this”? And now we need advance permission to do so? What are we supposed to do, whip out a stack of consent forms and ask everyone to politely sign? Also, in what universe is the person capturing the airborne psychodrama somehow the primary concern here?

I understand the impulse. If I spent my working hours in a pressurized aluminum tube full of frustrated, sleep-deprived strangers who’ve been marinating in airport bourbon since 6 a.m., I’d probably want some privacy too. Flight attendants are, by any reasonable measure, performing one of the most complex and psychologically demanding jobs in existence—part EMT, part hostage negotiator, part riot police, part kindergarten teacher on the last day before winter break.

They’re expected to politely serve you a Dr. Pepper, help you troubleshoot your glitchy in-flight entertainment system, respond to complaints about seat recline angles, know how to operate a defibrillator, and calmly lead a floating evacuation should the aircraft unexpectedly become a boat. They deserve dignity, respect, and the right to not temporarily trend on X for having to explain to a passenger why he cannot clip his toenails in the aisle.

Seems fair.

They also work for an industry that has spent the better part of a decade turning coach class into a lightly supervised gladiatorial arena and is now, with a straight face, asking everyone to stop gathering evidence.

Because let’s be honest about what modern air travel has become. This is not the glamorous Pan Am era of complimentary champagne, fine china, and the occasional live pianist. This is a Greyhound bus inside a pressure cooker, with alcohol, emotional fragility, recycled air, shrinking personal space, and one lavatory for 240 people, at least one of whom is definitely vaping in there right now.

I am old enough to remember the Golden Age of Airborne Civility.

As someone who scans news headlines for a living, I come across some version of “Airline Passenger Goes Completely Feral” at least once a week. Just in the last few months: a traveler had to be restrained after attempting to open the emergency exit of a taxiing Delta plane. A Ryanair brawl went so comprehensively sideways that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing and multiple passengers required medical attention. A deranged flyer bit a fellow traveler on another Delta flight. Yes, bit. With his teeth. These are not isolated incidents—they are a genre. They have their own corner of the internet. People set them to music.

And now airlines would like customers to stop filming, which is roughly the equivalent of asking people not to record a herd of buffalo stampeding through Starbucks. Once bedlam reaches a certain threshold, the phones are coming out.

Here’s the thing about filming on planes: yes, social media has turned large portions of the public into amateur content creators, but it has also turned everyone into a potential eyewitness. And commercial aviation has deteriorated into such open-air behavioral decay that documentation has become a form of self-defense. Passengers film because they may need evidence. For the airline. For the insurance company. For the police report. For the personal injury lawyer. For the jury. These are not unreasonable contingencies given that a belligerent man recently had to be duct-taped to his seat on a Frontier flight after groping two flight attendants and taking a swing at a third.

The sublime irony, of course, is that the same industry asking you to put your camera away has been filming you since you walked into the terminal. (Also, who decided a euphemism for not getting out of this alive was a good name for a transit hub? Asking for a friend.) Your face was scanned at check-in. Your luggage was X-rayed, photographed, and tracked. The airport has more cameras per square foot than a casino. Your seat assignment, purchase history, biometric data, and approximate emotional state have all been logged somewhere. But the gentleman in 14C growling at the flight crew? That’s between him and the fasten seatbelt sign.

There’s also the small matter of accountability. Some of the most significant airline safety and conduct investigations of the last decade began with passenger footage—footage that airlines did not volunteer, that crew members did not endorse, and that turned out to be rather important. “Please stop filming us” is a reasonable request from an individual or a flight team. From an institution with a history of denying, minimizing, and litigating? It lands—pun intended—slightly differently.

In most public places, Americans are generally free to photograph anything in plain view. Airplanes, however, are not public spaces—they’re private property operated by private companies, which means airlines can impose their own rules as a condition of travel. In other words, British Airways may not be able to stop you from hitting RECORD, but they absolutely can penalize you for doing it—by confiscating your phone or your Meta glasses (and you know another passenger is going to record that scuffle), removing you from flights, banning you from future travel, or otherwise treating your viral TikTok video as a violation of the terms of service you agreed to when you bought your ticket.

IDK why but this had me LingOL.

To be clear: harassing flight attendants (or other travelers!) is not okay. In no way is filming crew members to intimidate or humiliate them acceptable behavior. There is a version of this policy that makes complete sense. But “you may not document the in-flight chaos” is only going to work if airlines also commit to ending the in-flight chaos. Until the day that comes, passengers will likely continue to act like unpaid war correspondents. And you kind of can’t blame them.

Humanity is collapsing but we can still laugh button ⬇️ Share

p.s. In other, completely unrelated news that is literally too ridiculous to keep to myself, apparently an American has tested mildly positive for hantavirus. Silly me, I thought viruses were like retirement accounts or ankle monitors: you either have one or you don’t. What’s next, calling someone “a little bit pregnant”? “Partially deceased”? “Somewhat on fire”? And yes, Reuters reported this with complete sincerity and zero awareness of the absurdity, which is peak newsing. The investigation, as always, is ongoing. Be sure to stay scared, though!

Tips welcome. I promise not to bite.

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