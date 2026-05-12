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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
7h

If we can have traffic courts and immigration courts, it’s about damned time that we have federal airline courts, and since pilots have to retire earlier than most careers, only THEY would be eligible to be its judges.

And unlike the “three strikes” rules, it should be a strict progression - one major strike like starting a fight or two minor strikes like arguing with a flight attendant and you’re out - permanently. Not just from that airline, but from all commercial aviation.

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Jim Riddle's avatar
Jim Riddle
7h

A sub comment dealt with a passenger "testing mildly positive" for hantavirus. I had a prof in math who said getting an integral part right is like getting a girl part pregnant - you either do or you don't. Same thing for a virus, if indeed it is a virus. It's a PCR test. PCR can generally be used to show that anyone has any disease you want to pick on that day. It can also be used to scare the media into believing that we should all start wearing masks and gloves and go into lockdown because it might be contagious.

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