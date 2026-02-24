Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy McNamee's avatar
Wendy McNamee
9h

Honestly, I still can not understand how people are missing what President Trump is doing. It just boggles my mind. I couldn't vote for 2 things, but both Americans are spoiled and borders are critical are the right answers. We're so accustomed to safety that we miss what is happening right under our noses. Some people aren't so lucky. And for those American families that have lost someone....well, the left should be kissing their sneakers. They've suffered more than we'll ever know. And we should all be so damn grateful.

Reply
Share
65 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
9h

“But here’s the part too many Americans miss: safety isn’t the default setting of the universe—it’s a luxury purchased through constant, often uncomfortable maintenance.” Day-um. That right there is very bad ass. I’ll be thinking about that one for a while (as I drink my coffee in my comfy rocking chair in my cozy house that’s NOT on fire…).

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
195 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture