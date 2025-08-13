Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie's avatar
Annie
1h

While I am happy RFK Jr is now HHS, it doesn't change the fact that I, and my entire extended family, will never listen to a thing the cdc, fda, msm medical community et al have to say again. The trust is GONE! We will do our own due diligence and go from there. This is my PSA for everyone. 😉🥰

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
1h

Ah, the ever helpful government overlords. Whatever would we do without them? Enjoy life? Observe a bit of "Darwin Thinning of the Herd"?

Ice cream! Ice cream is the solution!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture