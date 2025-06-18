Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
llaw555's avatar
llaw555
2h

I hear they’re working on a vaccine for “heatwaves.” After the booster you’ll never have to experience another one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
2h

Our kiddo's coach told them to bring and wear sunscreen (and lots of water and a hat) to the weekend's event. I appreciated the heads up on the weather because my weather checking these days = stepping outside morning of.

As for toxic vitamin D blocking sunscreen, no thanks. We'll maybe use a dose of homeopathic *Sol* (yes, sunshine, it's a real thing and it works) the night before, drop cell salts into the water bottles, and call it good.

How in the world did we all survive childhood without these parentified people in media and elsewhere telling us what to do?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture