Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
4h

Bill Mahar reminds me of John Fetterman. Each of them is capable of leaning in left, yet they each remain capable of seeing a position held by the right as correct.

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
4h

As the meme says…

I hope the “defund the police” people soon realize that they are the only thing protecting you from me.

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