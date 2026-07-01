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Every election cycle, the media serves up some version of the same breathless headline: AMERICA VOTES FOR CHANGE. The people have spoken. Put a fork in MAGA. Progressivism has left the building. Services for the Resistance will be at noon. If you buy into the hype, this year’s hot new flavor is Democratic Socialism—now with 38% more communism!

As you are surely aware, DSA candidates swept a string of New York Democratic primaries last week. The coverage was swift and predictable. This wasn’t presented as a handful of victories in deep-blue districts with embarrassingly low turnout. No, it was the beginning of a profound political shift. A reimagining of the Democratic Party. The reshaping of America itself.

But here’s the funny part. The press would have you believe that America elected these people. America didn’t elect them. Hell, New York barely elected them. The 276,593 early votes statewide came out of New York’s roughly 6 million registered Democrats. Put another way, the entire voting bloc deciding the state’s fate could fit inside a mid-sized IKEA, while the ones who sat this one out could populate an entire Scandinavian country.

Here’s why they don’t want you doing that math.