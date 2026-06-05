Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Abuelo Doug's avatar
Abuelo Doug
3h

I admit that you hooked me for a few paragraphs. I blame it on real headlines now outpacing The Babylon Bee's satire.

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
3hEdited

It is a continuing abuse if Captain Rapscallion is not also outfitted with a peg-leg......

Certainly, this is covered under Obamacare/NHS.

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