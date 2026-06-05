The story of eleven-year-old Oliver Pemberton has dominated headlines across Britain this week. Oliver, from a suburb outside London, has been obsessed with all things swashbuckling since his nan first read him Goodnight Pirate as a toddler. What began as a fascination with muskets and treasure maps gradually evolved into something deeper; something almost spiritual.

By age seven, Oliver had stopped responding to his given name, insisting friends and family call him “Captain Rapscallion.” According to the British National Sentinel, he spoke exclusively in a pirate accent, took to wearing an eye patch, and became increasingly vocal about feeling miserable in his anatomically-complete body.

A younger, sadder Captain Rapscallion.

“He would cry when he looked at his hand,” his mother told reporters. “He’d say, ‘Mum, pirates have hooks. Why wasn’t I born with a hook?’”

For years, Oliver’s parents struggled to find the best possible way to support their son.

“We thought it might be a phase,” his father admitted. “But the experts helped us realize this wasn’t about costume play. This was about his identity.”

After consultations with psychologists, surgeons, and specialty-character-affirming care providers, the family made the radical decision to proceed with what advocates describe as a life-saving intervention. Last month, surgeons removed Oliver’s left hand and replaced it with a custom titanium hook.

Oliver in recovery.

The Pemberton family calls the results “remarkable.”

“It’s the first time I’ve felt comfortable in my own body,” Oliver told reporters from his hospital bed, dressed in a tricorn hat and proudly displaying his new prosthetic. “When I look in the mirror now, I finally see me.”

Advocacy organizations praised the family’s courage.

“Pirate children deserve to be acknowledged and freed from the oppressive constraints of bilateral hand normativity,” said Polly O’Malley, Executive Director of the Buccaneer Advocacy Resource Council (BARC). “Denying access to pirate-affirming care puts countless vulnerable young people at risk.”

Critics have questioned whether permanently removing a healthy body part from a child might be an overly aggressive response to a perfectly normal childhood phase. But advocates say those concerns are rooted in outdated, able-normative biases that prioritize biological integrity over a child’s lived sociomaritime reality.

“It’s not our place to decide who Captain Rapscallion is or how many hands are ‘ideal’ for anyone,” explained Dr. Thaddeus Clipper, who performed the stump-making surgery. “Our job is to listen and support and validate.”

The story has sparked fierce transnational debate, with some members of Parliament calling for restrictions on limb-altering procedures for minors while others insist such decisions belong solely to families and medical professionals. In the UK, pirate-affirming care is currently widely available at no cost through the NHS.

If there’s even a tiny part of you—I’m talking a single atom in a forgotten molecule somewhere at the tip of your pinky toe—that thought for even a nanosecond that this could possibly be a real news story, congratulations: wokeism has officially rendered you unable to distinguish extreme parody from actual public policy.

(Don’t be mad at me. It had to be done. Pirate-affirming care is actually less insane than the disfiguring, sterilizing “care” our tax dollars are currently funding.)

I think we can agree that nobody reading this was actually celebrating Captain Rapscallion’s newfound happiness. Not because we hate pirates. Not because we want a child to suffer. Not because we oppose self-expression. We were horrified because the “solution” to an identity crisis is rarely found in a surgeon’s office.

Just to be clear, if you’re a grown-ass adult and you want to tattoo your eyeballs, split your tongue, or have devil horns permanently mounted on your forehead—all things people do, incidentally—knock yourself out. Adults are free to make all sorts of questionable decisions. The issue isn’t bodily autonomy. The issue is whether developmentally immature children possess the life experience, judgment, and foresight necessary to consent to irreversible medical interventions whose consequences may not fully reveal themselves for decades. (Spoiler: they do not.)

A child can desperately want to fly. A child can sincerely believe he can fly. A child can build an entire identity around being a bird or a plane or Superman. And adults still have a responsibility to distinguish between supporting a child and medically accommodating a fantasy.

Thirty years ago, that sentence would have been so uncontroversial you’d have felt silly saying it out loud. Today, apparently, we’re holding congressional hearings about it.

This week, the Senate HELP Committee met to discuss gender-affirming care, a phrase that actually makes my skin crawl and also does herculean rhetorical work. (If they called it “chemically castrating prepubescent boys and amputating healthy young girls’ breasts,” I’d probably be writing a different post altogether.) The hearing, titled Protecting Our Children: Exposing the Dangers of Irreversible Gender Transition Procedures on Minors, took place against the backdrop of an increasingly ugly political fight over pediatric gender medicine, with the Trump administration attempting to defund it and blue states treating it like the last lifeboat on the Titanic. Twenty-seven states have already enacted restrictions on youth transitions, turning what was recently presented as settled science into one of the most contested issues in American healthcare.

The contrast between the opposing camps was so stark it felt like watching a debate between a chief of surgery and a carnival barker. On one side, you had Senator Bill Cassidy, a physician, arguing that maybe—just maybe—the federal government shouldn’t be bankrolling providers and organizations that mutilate and castrate kids. His pitch was simple: First, do no harm. It’s a quaint, old-fashioned oath that used to mean something in the medical community before doctors discovered the billable-hour potential of “transitioning.”

On the other side, you had Bernie Sanders, who seemed genuinely annoyed that the hearing was happening at all. His argument? Unlike poverty, hunger, or the astronomical cost of healthcare, gender-affirming care is only relevant to an “infinitesimal number of people,” so why are we wasting time on it?

Bernie and his witnesses leaned hard on the “doctor-patient-parents” trinity—the idea that this is a private matter. The irony needs its own zip code. During COVID, Bernie was perfectly comfortable with Washington involving itself in the medical decisions of every family in America. But when the topic shifts to removing healthy body parts from distressed adolescents, he discovers the virtues of limited government and local control. It’s one of those sounds-great-in-theory arguments until you remember the “doctor” in the room is just a franchise operator for a medical industrial complex that views your child as a lifelong recurring revenue stream.

And here’s the most magnificent part of the grift: the activists screaming about “private medical decisions” are the same ones demanding you pay for it.

You know that intimate, sacred choice between a family and their doctor? Well, it’s also a high-priority public service that absolutely requires federal funding. You know, because it’s medically necessary, so clearly it should go on the government’s tab. (Don’t ask me why you still have to pay $400 for an EpiPen and get into a fistfight with your insurance company to get them to cover a broken bone and start a GoFundMe if your kid gets diagnosed with diabetes. Apparently, “medically necessary” is highly subjective.)

The Senate hearing featured the testimony of Chloe Cole, a brave, vocal 21-year-old who began medically transitioning at 12 and underwent a double mastectomy at 15. Her parents were told by doctors that they had a choice: transition her or bury her. That’s not informed consent; that’s a hostage situation. And when the doctors are the ones holding the gun—or in this case, the scalpel—and the parents are justifiably terrified, it’s not a “private medical decision.” It’s a systemic abuse of power.

Senator Tim Kaine offered the most Ivy League take of the afternoon: just sue the doctors. Sure, Tim, it’s so simple! Why didn’t Chloe think of that? Just walk into a courtroom where the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and all the leading plastic surgery boards have formally declared that mutilating children is the “standard of care,” and convince a jury that your doctors were negligent for following the very guidelines those institutions wrote. It’s a perfect legal strategy—unless, of course, you’re suing in a universe where the people who wrote the rulebook are the ones who belong on the stand.

The reality is that we aren’t dealing with a few rogue malpractice cases. These aren’t surgeries that were “botched”; these are the ones that went exactly as planned. We’re dealing with an industry that discovered it could bill insurance for a lifetime of chemical and surgical interventions, lobbied the boards to make it mandatory, intimidated the parents, and cashed the checks. They aren’t going to fix this with “evolving standards of care.” They’re going to keep the surgical assembly line running until someone pulls the plug on the funding.

We don’t win this by convincing Bernie Sanders that children shouldn’t be mutilated. We win it by making mutilation so legally dangerous and so unprofitable that the “experts” suddenly discover a new “standard of care” that miraculously involves leaving kids alone.

Lucky you, it’s another double-poll day! That’s what you get when I’m feeling indecisive. Don’t forget to weigh in on both.

Tell me all your thoughts in the comments! (Well, maybe not all of them. That would probably get really weird.)

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