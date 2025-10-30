Jenna’s Side

DJL
5h

So she disagreed w/ Charlie on almost every level? She didn’t agree with him on what exactly?? Being a good person, supporting family values, supporting strong men and not labeling everyone toxic masculine? He was kind to the LGBT and trans community. He simply questioned them and their choices. There’s nothing wrong with that. There’s nothing wrong with asking questions. He made people think. That’s the scary part to these so-called progressives: that we can actually think for ourselves and we don’t have to follow the leftist, liar, sheep agenda. I sincerely doubt whether Jamie Lee Curtis actually ever listened to a single word that Charlie Kirk ever said

Wendy McNamee
4h

This is probably the most disgusting thing someone can do. Saying you're sorry for being human to appease a group of people with the morals of a snake is just gross. And I can't believe it has become far more popular to celebrate someone's death than to feel sad for the loved ones left behind. Makes me want to vomit. This is why I shut down my social media accounts. I can't see that crap every day and not be affected.

