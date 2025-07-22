One of my favorite small-screen scenes is the hilariously infamous “meat lovers pizza” exchange between writer Liz Lemon and her boss and mentor Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock.

Jack: “That woman you met in my office this morning is not a colleague of mine. We are lovers.” Liz: “Oooh… that word bums me out unless it’s between meat and pizza.”

On a quasi-related note, the name Hillary Clinton bums me out unless it’s sandwiched neatly between convicted felon and sentenced to life in the slammer.

Yesterday was a good day.

Don’t get your hopes up too high, fam. The story doesn’t include a perp walk, an orange jumpsuit, or a final farewell tour via motorcade to minimum security. (Yet.) But a girl can dream.

This week’s twist comes courtesy of a freshly declassified report revealing that the FBI—wait for it—barely glanced at evidence that might’ve implicated Clinton in the whole “private server + classified info = whoopsie” saga that went down during her tenure as Secretary of State.

In a timely twist of fate—as in, hot on the heels of Tulsi Gabbard’s document drop implicating Obama officials—the FBI is back in the news for its award-worthy portrayal of “See No Evil” in the Clinton email investigation.

Actual surveillance footage of the FBI circa 2015-2016.

According to the newly declassified documents from the “Clinton annex” (which sounds like a haunted server room in a D.C. basement but is just the name for a section of the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary email investigation), a whistleblower handed over thumb drives “containing highly sensitive information exfiltrated from U.S. government agencies, including the Department of State, as well as then-President Barack Obama’s emails and, potentially, congressional information.” To which the FBI basically responded, “Cool, thanks,” and promptly memory-holed the whole mess.

[*Erects makeshift shrine to whistleblowers in prominent spot in office]

Senator Chuck Grassley, releasing the appendix like it’s the final episode of CSI: Negligence Division, didn’t hold back.

“This document shows an extreme lack of effort and due diligence in the FBI’s investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s email usage and mishandling of highly classified information,” he said. “Under Comey’s leadership, the FBI failed to perform fundamental investigative work and left key pieces of evidence on the cutting room floor. The Comey FBI’s negligent approach and perhaps intentional lack of effort in the Clinton investigation is a stark contrast to its full-throated investigation of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, which was based on the uncorroborated and now discredited Steele dossier,” Grassley continued, probably while dry-heaving into a manila folder. “Comey’s decision-making process smacks of political infection.”

Naturally, the media is still trying to spin every Trump administration move as a desperate effort to deflect from the “Epstein furor.” Newsweek wrote, “The timing of the disclosure arrives as Bondi faces mounting scrutiny over her office's handling of the Epstein files, adding further pressure on the DOJ's approach to politically sensitive cases.” But we know.

It’s worth noting that Hillary was under investigation for storing classified material on a personal server in her home, which—if your name isn’t Clinton—usually leads to a surprise raid and a SWAT team interrogating your nosy neighbors.

But in July 2016, right before the presidential election, Comey famously said “eh, let’s not” to prosecuting her. And now we’re learning that they didn’t even dig into the available data—because nothing screams national security like selective folder-opening.

Cue the leftist cries of “Republican witch hunt!” from the same folks who needed smelling salts and emergency therapy goats when Trump asked Zelensky about Hunter’s side hustles. This, they say, is just more political theater. Another example of weaponizing the DOJ to go after political enemies.

And Republicans? Oh, they’re playing the world’s tiniest fiddle made of subpoena paper, quoting Democrats back at themselves with giddy abandon:

Of course, we all know Hillary seems to be coated in legal Teflon. You could catch her on camera juggling USB drives labeled “Benghazi,” “Server Stuff,” and “John Podesta’s Pizza Order,” and the DOJ would say, “After careful review, we’ve determined that while the defendant did appear to be juggling USB drives labeled ‘Benghazi,’ ‘Server Stuff,’ and ‘John Podesta’s Pizza Order,’ it’s unclear whether these were actual drives or Halloween props. No further action will be taken.”

Democrats want you to think this is a dangerous political hit job. Republicans want you to know it’s just good hygiene.

Me? I’m just here for the headlines. And maybe, someday, an actual consequence or two.

A girl can (still) dream.

