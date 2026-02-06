Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

Flippin’ Jersey
11h

I think the question is no longer “who was involved in child trafficking”, it’s now “who wasn’t involved in child trafficking”? Politicians, celebrities, wealthy businessmen and women.

Laura Kasner
11h

Wait till people find out pretty much all of the “conspiracy theories” are true.

Embalmer clots - “Died Suddenly” film. “All nonsense”. I swear on the life of everyone I love that they are real. I have three vials of them sitting on my desk. They are horrific.

But not as horrific as child trafficking.

It makes me weep.

Many will not be able to handle this nightmare. They cannot accept that man can be so incredibly evil and that satan indeed exists.

The truth always prevails. And it will set you free. 🙏🏻✝️

