Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
13h

"the bureaucratic equivalent of a fat, drunk uncle in diapers—too bloated to manage, too messy to confront, and too old to care." - now that's a creative visual I really didn't want to "see"!

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
13h

“Meanwhile ordinary Americans are just standing in CVS trying to figure out why a tube of toothpaste now requires a retinal scan and a payment plan.” 🤣🤣🤣

You crack me up every time 😘.

Happy Birthday you Golden Girl Bad Ass! ❤️🤬🍑🥰

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