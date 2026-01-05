Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Jeff Schreiber
11hEdited

To be concise, I would strongly urge anyone here to sit back and watch. In case you’ve been living in the Matrix over the past few years, there’s a battle brewing against the deep state here and around the world. This means some very evil and corrupt people have a lot at stake keeping governments like Ukraine, Venezuela and others intact. Could this arrest of Madura be a significant step towards cleaning the shit up? Remember one thing, Dominion and SmartMatic were very much Venezuela operations and the dark forces needed them to keep their strangleholds in place (think Joe Biden 2020). Try to pay as little attention as you can to what the media pundits are barking and just watch this all play out. And be sure to stock up on popcorn.

John Wright
11h

The rumors and misinformation about this event will be monumental (already are).

We definitely live in an imperfect world. Knee jerk reactions will depend on "political alignment".

An action like this should inspire humanity to look deep into it's own soul and think about what is acceptable and what isn't acceptable.

Trump certainly is keeping us entertained! Nothing boring about this at all! World War III anyone?

Jenna, I'm really glad you put in writing the point that this is not new. The USA has been doing this for decades!

