Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Juju's avatar
Juju
6hEdited

I was going to choose the first “yes” answer but then got to the bottom choice and thought “hmmmm, so far Trumps do everything better - what I wouldn’t give to see them make a conservative competitor to Vanity Fair and showcase people that are beautiful both inside and out.” For the time being she should just keep laughing at them. What morons they are to truly believe they’re taking a historical stance against a tyrant. If they were that easily brainwashed, they shouldn’t be allowed to editorialize a coloring book, much less a fashion magazine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
PC Smith's avatar
PC Smith
6h

I can only say, since Melania was being snubbed by all magazines after Trump's first term, I have saved an enormous amount of $ on magazines. Haven't bought one since then

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
96 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture