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Kathleen Oliver's avatar
Kathleen Oliver
3h

I have always thought that as a legislature, if you deny pay for government workers, you should not get payed as well. Specifically if you actually vote to defund. It is the legislature's job to keep the lights on, so to speak. And if after a certain period of time, since you obviously can't do your job, special elections should happen to replace you. Especially those who vote down to fund the government. In my perfect world, that is how it would work.

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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
3h

Between the DHS shutdown and not being able to pass the SAVE Act, Congress is officially a dysfunctional Branch of the Federal Government. Is there a way to defund Congress?

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