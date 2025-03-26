Dearest Vee,



I write to you with a heaviness upon my heart, for I fear you may have been in the right all along. Those whom some of us had taken for allies suggest themselves, with each passing day, to be naught but wolves in borrowed wool. Their words, once honeyed, now taste of treachery, and their deeds whisper of ill intent. Each day, the darkness of their design grows clearer;

I dare think now their aim is not remedy, but ruin.



I pray—earnestly—that I am wrong; that my suspicions are but the fevered imaginings of a wary mind and too little restful slumber. But should my terror prove warranted, I wish to set my wrongness to [digital] paper, that you may forever hold

[bookmarked] proof of your own steadfast rightness.



I remain your faithful servant in either regard,

Jenna

Seriously, have you guys even ventured a peek into tinfoil tunnel that’s swallowed Trump’s terrific terrifying nominee for CDC Director, Susan Monarez? What in the intergalactic, brain-chipping, forehead-scanning, robot-overlord-world could he have been thinking?

If Susie is a stranger to you, let me give you some background:

Dr. Monarez (PhD, not MD) is an American health scientist who was appointed as Acting Director of the CDC in January of this year. (For some reason, that whole process completely escaped my notice.) Prior to this role, Monarez served as Deputy Director at the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), a Defense Department agency focused on biomedical research, where she was apparently obsessed with using AI to advance health technologies and biosecurity initiatives. This week, POTUS announced his intention to nominate Monarez as permanent Director of the CDC after his previous nominee, Dr. David Weldon, was abruptly withdrawn.

“[Monarez] is seen in the public health sphere as a more moderate pick than Dr. Dave Weldon, the administration’s first nominee, whose past comments on vaccines and autism helped tank his nomination hours before his hearing was scheduled to begin,” Politico explained.

In other words, she’s appointable. Here are some of the scary things I discovered about Monarez on X:

In Monarez’s defense, “wearable technology” includes smart watches and fitness trackers and doesn’t even remotely suggest skulljacking on its own. Further, to stir the old conspiracy pot, X users are repeatedly sharing old, doctored tweets from the official @CDCdirector account, with Monarez’s photo added for effect, even though the posts are clearly from the pro-jab Mandy Cohen and Rochelle Walensky days. See exhibit A:

Dr. Monarez did not become Acting Director until 2025.

Still, her background (and, yes, the fact that she’s not Weldon or Ladapo or another vocal anti-vaxxer vaccine skeptic) has lots of folks feeling uneasy at the thought of her calling the public health shots [pun intended]. An overwhelming horde of the X-Scape is either blaming the “pick” on the Deep State, worrying that we’ve been played, or waffling between furious and forlorn.

A decent-sized chunk is feeling decidedly smug.

A few gentle souls bless their hearts are out there trying to find the humor.

And Kennedy is, of course, fiercely defending the choice, calling Monarez a “longtime champion of MAHA values” without actually backing that statement up with any examples, which sure would have helped mollify the frothing multitudes.

After hours of scrolling, I found my Pollyanna-doppelganger, an X user who simply goes by “S,” has 75 whole followers, and really super wants to believe that Monarez’s appointment is simply Trump’s latest, possibly greatest ever, tactical move. (There’s always at least one of us. We’re relentless.)

Beyond my X-twin’s optimism, I found a few slivers of hope. First, Dr. Peter McCullough has nothing but glowing things to say, telling FOX News “I’ve had a chance to interact with her and I agree with Trump and RFK. I think it’s a good move.”

In reporting on Monarez’s appointment, CBS News included the following:

“Monarez is likely to face questions over the role she's played in controversial decisions at the agency in recent months, including undermining the independence of the CDC's flagship medical research publication, abruptly delaying a meeting of the outside vaccine advisers and plans to research whether vaccines cause autism — long after its scientists had debunked the claims. Monarez has also been involved in decisions over steep cuts to the agency's workforce expected in the coming days, which some managers expect could result in losing up to 30% of the CDC's staff.”

Any “red flag” raised by left-wing media automatically makes me think maybe, just maybe, she’s not all evil. Whether there’s even a grain of reality in that thought remains to be seen.

The truth is, I don’t know much about Monarez beyond what I gleaned on X and in the dozen or so MSM profiles I devoured. Am I a fan so far? Not by a long shot. The DARPA/DOD connections are disconcerting to say the least, on account of those agencies likely being directly responsible for the plandemic and all. And then there’s her deafening silence on vaccines in general; I mean, shouldn’t we useless eaters at least be given an inkling as to where our shiny new health czar stands on this enormously divisive issue? (FWIW, Malone’s lackluster love letter to her doesn’t even mention the controversial v-word. Weird, right?)

On the other hand, I realize that there are evil forces at play on both sides; folks bent on crafting one narrative or another by spinning tiny snippets of truth into out-of-control tales. Between the fake tweets and the melodramatic claims that she’s definitely a Deep State plant put in power expressly to further the transhumanist agenda did you even see her Apple watch?, I think we’d all be well served to take a breath and maybe let the woman speak a sentence or two before we tie her to the stake and start slicing each other’s throats.

In an interview with Children’s Health Defense, Brownstone Institute’s Jeffrey Tucker, the same guy who noted that Monarez checks “every deep state box” by the way, seems to be inching optimistically toward the tactical move side, surprisingly:

“Cleaning up the mess at the CDC requires more than a pundit, influencer or outspoken critic of the status quo. It will require expert management, experience with the problem, technical expertise and knowledge that comes only through long exposure to the world of classified information, backed by training in infectious disease. “Monarez has all of that. With RFK at the helm, and serving as her boss, she could be empowered to do exactly what is necessary to open up the information systems to the public and clean up the agency in the way that’s needed. “In other words, it takes a hacker to defeat the hackers. She might be precisely the one to do what needs to be done. We are waiting and hoping.”

Like probably most people reading this post, I’d have been dancing on my coffee table—again—had Weldon or Ladapo been given a shot at the title. (I’ve thought about it long and hard, and yes, I could handle even more winning. I’m sure of it!) I honestly don’t know if we got played or if Kennedy’s been coopted; if Trump’s been a Deep State saboteur all along or he’s actually the divine hero we don’t deserve; if this was a preordained phase in the depopulation agenda or we’re still in this movie’s first act and we haven’t even met the love interest yet. At this point, I’m not ruling any of those options out entirely.

LMK what you think of Monarez’s appointment (and the MAHA firestorm it ignited) in the comments.

