Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vee's avatar
Vee
5hEdited

It's bitter sweet because my wife and I got a great public school education decades ago, but this was before common core, drag queen story time, and when boys can be girls and girls can be boys. If only we could send our little ones back in time to have a similar educational experience.

I think this entire approach of ending the DoED would be more tolerable on both sides if we could see where these cost savings are going. Are these billions of dollars saved going to help the public homeschool their children or is it going to be used to help build ai.gov? Who knows. Will we see? Probably not. These massive savings on all of these budget cuts are all going back to the behemoth of big government so we can be told that the Epstein list doesn't exist and that the clot shots are making us healthier.

The biggest conspiracy is that government cares about you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
5h

Nail in woke’s coffin. i was out of graduate school before this monstrosity was forced upon us. We did just fine without it. In fact, most of the Federal funding was just wasted. And the idiotic rules they sent out. Frankly we need to get rid of teachers unions too. Never about the kids. Always about protecting incompetents and bilking the taxpayers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
71 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture