Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
6h

“…sounding less like the leader of the free world and more like a guy at Cracker Barrel describing how his wife ran off with his best friend and his Camaro in 1997.” 🤣🤣🤣

You crack me up and keep me informed and I love you.

Bad ass as always. 🤬🍑🥰

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
6h

So... once again... don't watch or read or listen to the "news". 😇

Reply
Share
10 replies
81 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture