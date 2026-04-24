MAGA influencer Emily Hart just got wiped off the internet. Instagram—gone. Facebook—gone. Her entire digital footprint, memory-holed like a middle-school diary you unearthed during a purge and promptly lit on fire.

Which is a shame, because Emily was apparently killing it. Sexy, sun-kissed, and reliably far-right, she posted about immigration, guns, abortion, faith, patriotism—basically the greatest hits playlist of conservative talking points—with the occasional Miller Lite and American flag-bikini pics thrown in for algorithmic good measure. The captions were punchy, the content was consistent, and the business model was bringing in enough bacon to alarm a cardiologist.

Hart was allegedly raking in thousands of dollars a month through a mix of ads, merch, and subscriptions. Her Instagram account alone had 10,000 followers within a month of its launch.

There was just one tiny wrinkle. Emily Hart wasn’t a woman. She wasn’t even a person. She was the AI-generated creation of a 22-year-old dude in India who, by his own admission, came up with the idea while looking for an easy way to make a few bucks online. (“Sam” reportedly requested a pseudonym in interviews “to avoid jeopardizing his medical career and immigration status,” go figure.)

His plan worked swimmingly.

Initially, the future orthopedic surgeon—no, really—was just going to create a generic bikini babe for his scam business. But Google’s Gemini AI regretfully informed him there was way too much competition there, before helpfully suggesting the hot-MAGA niche. It would be a bonanza, Gemini explained, because “the conservative audience (especially older men in the US) often has higher disposable income and is more loyal.”

Sam said that at first, the grift almost seemed “too obvious.” But after successfully building, marketing, and monetizing a fake influencer—and then identifying an audience, tailoring content to it, and getting it to engage and spend—our enterprising creator stepped up to explain why it blew up:

“The MAGA crowd is made up of dumb people—like, super dumb people. And they fall for it,” he told Wired.

If I’d heard of her, I probably would have followed her, TBH.

By this logic, if you run a popular bar, the people buying your watered-down drinks are the morons. At some point, you have to pick a lane. Either you’re a savvy operator who figured out how to create content people wanted and turn it into income… or you accidentally stumbled into a goldmine of idiots and are now retroactively calling it a social experiment. You don’t really get to be both.

Also can we talk about the fact that unless the Silicone Valley Overlords step in and flag something as CGI, there’s literally no way to determine authenticity anymore? Between deepfakes, filters, body doubles, voice clones, and Photoshop, everything lives in that weird gray area between plausible enough to believe and fake enough to question. I mean, could a cat play the piano? Maybe. Did we land on the moon? Sorry, I’m not convinced.

As always, the media response to all of this is what really elevates it. The take is less “guy makes money with AI influencer” and more “we have uncovered a disturbing new vulnerability in the MAGA psyche.” The implication being that this is somehow unique to Trump voters. That conservatives, specifically, are especially susceptible to following an attractive online personality who says things they agree with. As opposed to… everyone else?

Because I hate to break it to anyone still holding onto that theory, but if you created an AI “influencer” on the other side—an angry, blue-haired, septum-ringed activist with an algorithm-approved backstory, a compelling trauma arc, a few viral tears, and a steady stream of progressive takes—you’re telling me that account wouldn’t gain traction? Please. It would have a management team and a brand deal by Thursday.

People follow people they find attractive, people they find relatable, and people who say things they already believe. Stack those three, and you don’t have a scandal—you have a strategy. It has nothing to do with being MAGA and everything to do with being human.

Hilariously, according to literally every report, Hart was a “Top MAGA influencer.” Top… by what metric, exactly? National influence? Cultural impact? The number of guys in the comments typing “Amen” and a fire emoji? Because I have a pretty unhealthy relationship with the internet, and I had never heard of this woman until she was digitally assassinated. Not once. Not in passing. Not in a “Yikes, I bet she’s gonna trigger some libs” way. Nothing. But sure. Top influencer. Let’s go with that.

One of the few screengrabs showing metrics. Twelve likes and one comment for this “top influencer.”

Also worth noting: Hart’s accounts were flagged and removed for “fraudulent activity.” Which is hilarious, because apparently there’s a line—and Emily Hart crossed it. Sure, you can curate your entire life for content. You can post “candid” moments that required three takes, a ring light, and a lighting assistant named Xander. You can filter your face into a different species, rent a private jet for a photo, stage an engagement, and cry on cue about your fabricated-for-clicks “spiritual journey.” You just can’t be… fake?

Wired says Hart was “one of a slew of AI-generated hot girl MAGA influencers inundating social media,” the majority of which are white, blonde, and work as first responders (vocations that apparently increase the hot factor by several patriotic units). Although most platforms require creators to disclose AI content, the rules are enforced with the discipline of a toddler with a Sharpie.

At this point, it would appear you’re allowed to be 70% illusion, 20% branding, and 10% personality. That’s the sweet spot. That’s authentic enough. But 100% AI-generated? Oh no. That’s fraudulent. That’s where we bring in the authorities.

Good to know.

You have my take… LMK what you think in the comments! :)

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