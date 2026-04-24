Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Vee's avatar
Vee
7h

🤣🤣🤣 The rollercoaster of reality is getting crazy. Who cares what the left or the right thinks about any of this? We should be asking Val Kilmer.

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Jay Arra's avatar
Jay Arra
7h

If he really wanted to make money he could have opened a Learing Center.

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