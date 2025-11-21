If you’d told me ten or even two years ago that the CDC would one day tweak its official messaging in a way that even acknowledged the existence of a faint, theoretical, whisper-level association between vaccines and autism, I would’ve asked what you were smoking and whether you brought enough to share.

(I’d also never have predicted the cultural obsession with Tiger King or the comeback of stirrup pants, so clearly, clairvoyant I am not.)

On Wednesday, the CDC quietly revised its “vaccine safety” guidance to acknowledge—at long last—that its previous categorical dismissal of any autism link wasn’t actually supported by the available data.

It was a modification that detonated a rhetorical grenade under decades of “settled science.”

Comically, the page still says “Vaccines do not cause Autism*.” It just has an asterisk now. A tiny, beautiful, bureaucratic asterisk that leads to an in-depth explanation of why the statement that’s graced the page since the MySpace era is basically a big, fat lie. If you put your ear really close to your screen, you can almost hear Bobby whispering, “I pinky-promised Bill Cassidy I’d keep that line, but I never promised not to fact-check it.”

Within fifteen seconds, every legacy-media health reporter, pharma-funded think tank, and newly promoted “autism expert” with a LinkedIn profile picture taken inside a Marriott conference room began hyperventilating like someone had told them the federal government just outlawed grant funding, revolving-door jobs, and six-figure consulting bonuses.

The Autism Science Foundation declared the update “appalling,” “distorted,” and “filled with lies.” (The ASF was literally formed to oppose vaccine studies.) Dr. Paul Offit defended his field with a scoff. “They might as well say chicken nuggets might cause autism because you can’t prove that either,” the vaccine industry mascot grumbled. The American Academy of Pediatrics—whose financial relationship to the childhood vaccine schedule is roughly on par with Starbucks’ relationship to the Pumpkin Spice Latte—immediately blasted HHS for sowing more of that pesky vaccine hesitancy.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its website to include false claims linking vaccines and autism,” snarled the APA in a statement. “Since 1998, independent researchers across seven countries have conducted more than 40 high-quality studies involving over 5.6 million people. The conclusion is clear and unambiguous: There’s no link between vaccines and autism. Anyone repeating this harmful myth is misinformed or intentionally trying to mislead parents. We call on the CDC to stop wasting government resources to amplify false claims that sow doubt in one of the best tools we have to keep children healthy and thriving: routine immunizations.”

The AAP rushing forward with their statement of moral outrage is hilarious given that the organization pulls in massive revenue from partnerships, educational grants, and industry relationships directly tied to the ever-expanding childhood vaccine schedule. If childhood vaccines disappeared tomorrow, half their annual conference vendors would go bankrupt and there would be pediatricians wandering the halls crying, “Wait, am I going to have to buy my own pens now?”

And yet they’re deeply concerned that other people might have conflicts of interest. Sure, Jan.

To be clear, the updated CDC page does not say “Vaccines cause autism.” It says that the possibility of a connection has not been definitively ruled out, and that studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.

“Multiple reports from HHS and the National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine have examined the links between autism and vaccines,” the new disclaimer states. “These reviews have consistently concluded that there are still no studies that support the specific claim that the infant vaccines, DTaP, HepB, Hib, IPV, and PCV, do not cause autism and hence the CDC was in violation of the DQA [Data Quality Act] when it claimed, “vaccines do not cause autism.” CDC is now correcting the statement, and HHS is providing appropriate funding and support for studies related to infant vaccines and autism.”

Can you imagine going to buy a car off Craigslist, telling the seller you just want your mechanic to give it a quick once-over, and the guy immediately whipping out an inspection report from 2009, waving it in your face, and shrieking, “This Kia is in mint condition! I have the paperwork to prove it! And how dare you suggest otherwise?”

The “experts” were wrong about masks. They were wrong about social distancing. They were wrong about ventilators and remdesivir and fat-makes-you-fat. They told us eggs would kill us, pregnant women should avoid exercise, opioids weren’t addictive, and “duck and cover” was a solid plan in the event of nuclear fallout. But according to physicians who make boatloads of dough off of the established orthodoxy, daring to request scientific review is now synonymous with less trustworthy than Craigslist Kia Guy.

As always, I have to wonder if the indignant, brainwashed shills who post this stuff ever bother to read their comments.

While the folks who bathe in institutional arrogance are spontaneously combusting, those of us who’ve spent years—or decades—in the cheap seats whispering, “Hey, maybe we should revisit this topic?” are watching the fireworks with the same excitement you get you when your ex texts you to admit you were right.

Dr. Peter McCullough, author John Leake, and epidemiologist Nic Hulscher addressed the “historic reversal” in a video press conference last night. I highly recommend watching it in its entirety—and then sharing it widely—but here’s a quick snippet:

“So before, the CDC on their own webpage… said without a doubt that vaccines do not cause autism. They basically had an indefensible fraudulent claim that was not supported by any evidence. And that was there for many, many, many years. In our report, we identified 107 studies that infer a possible association with vaccines and autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders. Studies supporting the link have been ignored. The McCullough Foundation report, Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder, puts without a doubt that vaccination is indeed the most significant modifiable risk factor for autism.”

Of the chronic-disease explosion in kids, attorney Aaron Siri (who has testified multiple times that not a single routine vaccine on the current schedule, other than the Covid vaccine for twelve-and-older, was licensed based on a clinical trial in which the control group received a placebo) says, “Maybe we should start by ruling out the fact that we’ve gone from three injections on the CDC schedule in 1986, the year the national Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was passed, to currently, where by one year of age, a child gets 29 injections.”

If you’re a Kennedy supporter, this moment is less shocking and more, “Good God, finally.” The man has been talking about biologically plausible mechanisms for twenty years—only now he happens to be the Secretary of Health and Human Services, which means people are going to have to pretend to read—or at least acknowledge—the studies they’ve been ignoring since dial-up internet.

Here’s what I find funniest: Kennedy essentially said “my agency is required by federal law to ensure the quality, objectivity, and integrity of the information we put out to the public, so that’s what we’re going to do.” And the Church of Perpetual Boosters reacted like the HHS website was replaced with a YouTube channel titled “Top Ten Times Anthony Fauci Lied.”

(Also, how impossible would it be to pick the top ten?)

You can order this beauty right here .

I’ll reiterate: Nothing has been proven. Nothing has been disproven. The updated website simply acknowledges uncertainty—imagine, the radical concept of thinking!—and the institutions that claim to worship “the science” are reacting as though someone burned their church down.

You know that somewhere out there, a pharmaceutical lobbyist is stress-eating stacks of Oreos. An AAP board member is frantically calling crisis-communications firms. A former CDC official is penning a Substack post titled “How HHS Betrayed Me.” And RFK Jr. is (hopefully) sitting in monk-level calm, scrolling through 347 missed calls from people who swore this conversation was settled forever.

If this is what happens with one asterisk, imagine the meltdown when HHS starts publishing the studies Kennedy is promising.

P.S. In case anyone needs further proof that my buddy Dr. Craig Spencer is a fantastic sport, I have to share this exchange:

Me: “I couldn’t resist. ;)”

Craig: “It’s the holidays, we should make it a gift.”

He did. He sent me that photo back. I know many of you are convinced he’s a wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing, but I am not. I think he’s just a sheep trapped inside the Wolf Industrial complex. With any luck, we can smuggle him out without tripping the alarms.