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Tim Connolly's avatar
Tim Connolly
4hEdited

Loving America is sort of like a long time marriage huh? Do you like everything about your spouse? I'm confident you emphatically do not. Does the other partner feel the same? Boy howdy, you better believe they do. Do you both keep showing up every day and keep trying to make it better? If you got any sort of backbone and integrity you do because you made a promise to each other you intend to keep. Those who write this great wonderful experiment in democracy off are not loyal to its ideals and vision. Their loyalty is to a soft tyranny that controls your every interaction by taking your God given freedoms, and then charging you to get them back.

This was such a wonderful piece today Jenna. Thanks for reminding us that it is still great to be an American.

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Timothy G McKenna's avatar
Timothy G McKenna
5h

A few years ago, I was driving through our neighborhood in western Massachusetts with my late mother, who then was in her 90s.

My dad and both of her brothers served in World War II and we always had the American flag flying in front of our home when I was growing up.

Anyway, Mom spent the better part of the last couple years with my sister and my brother-in-law down in Florida (Palm Beach - they called it “La La Land”.) It was pretty great, except my brother-in-law is very close friends with Elizabeth Warren. He gives generously to the Democratic Party and is a wonderful guy I love them very much but they go to all the Democratic fundraisers, etc. etc. and spout the Democrat dogma constantly.

Why do I bring this up? Back to my Mom - we were driving through our neighborhood. Somebody had a flag out and mom just grown and said, “Ugh - Trumper!”

I told her, “Mom - Dad and your brothers fought for America under that flag. Give it some respect!” She got mad at me, but at least she never said that again in my presence.

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