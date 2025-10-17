Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Meddling Kid
5h

There are times in the story of man where someone finally steps across the line too far and needs to be crushed, permanently.

For Hamas, that day was October 7, 2023.

For California, that date was the electric truck mandate.

For the UN, that day is today.

Kick them out of NYC, stop trading with ANY COUNTRY who supports them, allow Israel to declare war on their militant UNRWA terrorist branch, and let’s finally turn the page on this communist malarkey.

LauraJ
5h

A nifty little wealth transfer, engineered by the banker known as the Prime Minister of Canada.

Elbows Up, Retards!

Seriously, I pray Trump repos their headquarters and kicks them out of America to Europe, where they belong.

No more of this nonsense!

