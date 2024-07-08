I’ve been doing lots of podcasts lately to promote Yankee Doodle Soup, and occasionally pretty much every single time, the topic of conspiracies comes up. You know, like the conspiracy that the COVID vaccines don’t merely qualify as a disastrous failure but a deadly one the likes of which humanity has never known, or the conspiracy that our trusty, benevolent government is working hand in hand with Big Tech and Big Media to stymie Big Mouths like, well, me. Basic, run-of-the-mill tin foil hatter stuff, the modern day equivalent of accusing Emperor Nero of causing the Great Fire of Rome to clear the land for his own construction projects *as if!* or suggesting Francis Bacon may be the actual author of Romeo and Juliet. Just a couple of kooks talking urban legends hahahaha we’re so extra. Certainly nothing to get your panties in a bunch about.

So anyway, last week I was interviewed on the Jack Scialoia Podcast. A few days later, Jack emailed me to tell me the interview was up on YouTube. Within minutes, he emailed me again to tell me the interview had been taken down.

Per ThemTube (all emphasis mine) in their removal notice:

“Content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are APPROVED AND CONFIRMED TO BE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE by local health authorities and the World Health Organization isn’t allowed on YouTube.”

Tell me you’re on the BMGF payroll or someone has damning photos of you consorting with underage sex trafficking victims or participating in a sacrificial ritual at Bohemian Grove without telling me you’re on the BMGF payroll or someone has damning photos of you consorting with underage sex trafficking victims or participating in a sacrificial ritual at Bohemian Grove.

Right this minute, if you search for “how to build a bomb” on YouTube, you’ll get pages and pages of results. Same with “how to break someone’s neck,” “how to train your dog to attack on command,” and “how to milk a king cobra.” But remember, kids. Content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm isn’t allowed on YouTube.

Late last month, two states (Missouri and Louisiana) and a group of individuals sued executive branch officials and agencies, alleging they had violated the First Amendment by encouraging and/or coercing social media platforms to censor anti-vaccine content. Despite federal judge Terry A. Doughty dubbing the Biden Administration’s actions “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history,” the SCOTUS shot that duck dead in the water, essentially declaring that the plaintiffs had not suffered any injury [!!!!!] and that the lawsuit had no legal standing. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill blasted the decision, calling it akin to greenlighting “the worst government coercion scheme in history.”

In light of the verdict, even the Wall Street Journal wasn’t afraid to call a spade a spade (which is not a racist statement, by the way, although surely someone somewhere will be offended by it):

They’re SO STEALTH you probably didn’t even notice it was happening.

Remember when President Trump was discussing possible COVID treatments and the clowns running the media circus turned it into “Trump tells people to inject bleach!” His literal words were, “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? It would be interesting to check that.” How dare anyone wonder something aloud, or suggest looking into possible alternative treatments when we have vaccines and remdesivir! What a buffoon! Hey, why did we stop tarring and feathering people and then parading them through the town square? We need to bring that back just for the Cheeto-in-Chief!

The media and medical community were so incredibly concerned that people would start shooting themselves up with disinfectant that they immediately issued official warning statements. Lysol begged people, “please don’t drink our cleaning products.” They ran the story over and over—even celebrating its hilarious one-year anniversary.

You know what they didn’t do? They didn’t they take this ten-second, misconstrued clip and ban it from YouTube in their never-ending and heroic efforts to protect stupid people who might take it as a medical suggestion. They didn’t even put a little FACT-CHECK/MISINFORMATION banner across it. Even though they’ve literally and repeatedly deemed it medical misinformation—the very thing they claim to be so hell bent on removing from the platform—it’s allowed to live on YouTube, rent-free, forever. Not just once or twice but in thousands of different formats and features, covered by everyone from CNN to Saturday Night Live.

Where’s the chief of the zero-tolerance-for-medical-misinformation police now?

YouTube has drawn a fat line in the sand, making it clear that any mention of the vaccines “that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the World Health Organization” must support that stance. Period. Unironically, if you type “covid vaccines unsafe” into the YouTube search bar, you literally get the exact opposite:

YOU HAVEN’T SEEN MAJOR LONG-TERM SIDE EFFECTS , PAT, BECAUSE A) YOU AREN’T LOOKING FOR THEM, AND B) MOST OF THE PEOPLE WHO WOULD HAVE DEVELOPED THEM ARE DEAD. (Also how does Dr. Winokur live with herself? Should three or four thousand of us reach out and ask her that ?)

In the once considered dystopian novel 1984, George Orwell wrote, “The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.” Orwell penned his famous opus in 1948, envisioning thirty-six years into the future. When I read 1984 for the first time in 1984 [how excited must English teachers have been that year?], I couldn’t have fathomed—and certainly wouldn’t have believed—that exactly thirty-six years into my future [2020], Orwell’s nightmarish imaginings would be my objective reality.

How can people see the silencing of any alternative voice or idea and not compare it to Orwell’s Ministry of Truth? How is anyone, anywhere falling for that whole “we must protect people from harmful misinformation” load of malarkey? How are more of us not marching in protest of our vanishing First Amendment rights? Is half the planet’s population blind to the idea of slow-boiling the frog? Because right this very minute, the powers-that-shouldn’t-be are chipping away at our freedoms with tiny, almost imperceptible strokes. “It’s just a book.” “It’s just that one conspiracy theorist.” “It’s just a channel.” “It’s just Instagram.” “It’s just one political party.” “It’s just a slight majority of society.” “It’s just the way it is.”

Obviously folks like you and I know we can hop on over to Rumble or Bitchute (for now) to get our anti-narrative video fix. We can search Telegram or Substack for things like “COVID vaccine deaths” and not get a list of bait-and-switch headlines like “Michigan Teen Who Died 3 Days After Covid Vaccination Actually Killed By Bacterial Infection, CDC Reportedly Finds” and “Covid vaccines not linked to fatal heart problems in young people, CDC finds.” (Also, I’d like to point out that asking the CDC to “find” any adverse reactions to vaccines is like asking Lindsay Lohan to search her own bag for benzos. “Nothing but purse fuzz and Tic Tacs in here, officer.”) But what about the clueless fools who stubbornly insist on getting their “news” from Anderson Cooper and Rachel Maddow? Do we just let natural selection do its thing? Should they be blamed for not knowing what they don’t know?

Lots of you will say yes, they should, because we figured it out so there’s no excuse. Except what if judgment day was one week or one day before you figured it out? What then? I don’t have the answer, but I do know that once freedom gets taken away, it’s next to impossible to get it back. What do you think?